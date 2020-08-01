INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana opened August by recording more than 900 new cases of COVID-19 as positivity increased a bit.
That being said, new case activity has leveled off over the last few days — albeit at around 900 new cases per day — but the day-to-day increase seen throughout July have stopped over the last week.
In Saturday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 968 new cases, the new second-highest single-day amount for Indiana.
Those positive cases came on 15,699 total tests, including 11,223 Hoosiers who were being tested for the first time.
Testing numbers have been nearly identical over the last three days at more than 15,000 tests. Likewise, the state has logged more than 900 new cases each day.
Saturday’s positivity rate was a little higher at 6.17%, with the last three days all logging in at around 6%. That rate is still significantly higher than June, when the state hit its best and lowest COVID-19 numbers.
Northeast Indiana logged 14 new cases overall in the four-county area as of Saturday, with Noble County adding seven cases; LaGrange County increasing three cases and DeKalb County and Steuben County each adding two.
No new deaths were reported in the region, with no new deaths in the four-county area since mid-July. Hospitalizations in the region have slowed significantly after going through a surge in early June.
