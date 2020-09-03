INDIANAPOLIS — In the first week of Indiana's new COVID-19 county metric map, DeKalb County is showing moderate to high spread of the novel coronavirus, while other counties are rating lower.
That being said, the state also notes that part of the DeKalb County equation is due to a high number of cases being turned up in a congregate living setting.
The Indiana State Department of Health launched what it's labeled a new "County Metrics" map, which measures two different COVID-19 indicators and then assigns counties throughout the state a color-coded rating.
Those ratings range from the best in blue, representing little COVID-19 activity, up on an increasing scale to yellow, orange and red at the worst end of the spectrum.
Ratings are determined on two factors — the number of new cases per capita identified in the last week and the local positivity rate.
A third measure, change in positivity rate week-to-week, was initially being consider but was removed from the equation by the state because it introduced too much volatility from the rankings and didn't adequately represent the situation on the ground in comparison to other data points, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box explained on Wednesday.
The ratings don't trigger any state action, but are merely information for local schools and government decision-makers to consider about how to operate.
In the first map released to the public this week at coronavirus.in.gov, DeKalb County was put into orange, while other local counties including Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, Allen and Whitley counties were all scored into the yellow.
DeKalb County was colored orange with an average rating of 2 based on scores from the metrics. The county received 2 points for a per-capita case count of 128 new cases per 100,000 residents as well as 2 points for a seven-day positivity rate of 10.17%.
DeKalb County did also come with a little disclaimer icon on the statewide map, which indicates that the county "has been flagged due to a large number of weekly cases being attributed to congregate settings."
That note most likely refers to an ongoing outbreak at The Laurels of DeKalb nursing home in Butler, which announced recently that numerous residents and staff had tested positive for the virus, an outbreak that as of Aug. 26 had accounted for at least 18 new resident cases, at least six new staff cases and at least one death of a facility resident.
Orange represents "moderate to high community spread" according to the state health department.
That level comes with recommendations that grade schools operate in-person but that schools with older students consider shifting to hybrid or virtual learning. The state also recommends suspension of assemblies and large group activities, restrict spectators from attending sporting events, discuss with parents about limiting social gatherings outside of school and work with local health officials to boost prevention efforts both in and out of school.
However, since part of DeKalb County's current problem is related to a congregate facility that's likely not a school, those recommendations may not need to be considered at this point as case counts in schools and elsewhere are likely lower.
A yellow rating — which is in place in Noble, LaGrange, Steuben, Allen and Whitley counties, all of which had average scores of 1 on the 0-3 scale — means "moderate community spread," according to the state.
A yellow rating doesn't recommend any changes to in-person classes at schools, but advised increased precautions in social distancing, hand washing and mask use.
Otherwise, the yellow category advises schools to cancel assembles or large group activities if social distancing can't be maintained, limit attendance at events to parents or close family and to contact local health officials for advice on whether other changes need to be implemented.
Statewide, only one county received a red rating this week, that being Martin County in southwest Indiana. Seven counties including DeKalb County were rated in the orange; 42 counties were in the yellow range and 40 counties were in the blue with low spread.
Northeast Indiana as a region is primarily in the yellow with the exception of DeKalb County. The nearest counties to be put in the blue were Huntington and Wabash counties to the south of Whitley County.
Southwest Indiana is the region with the worst ratings at this time, while northeast Indiana, northwest Indiana and central Indiana are mostly in the yellow.
Counties in the blue are primarily concentrated in the many rural counties in north-central Indiana as well in suburban counties directly south of the Indianapolis metro and the southeast Indiana region.
Ratings are expected to fluctuate from week to week as the COVID-19 situation changes. Box had already noted that counties can see drastic improvement or degradation even in a week's time depending on how vigilant residents are and how effective they are at containing outbreaks.
The statewide map is scheduled to be updated every Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.