ANGOLA — A community panel discussion and conversation on race relations is planned for Monday in Angola through the First Congregational United Church of Christ.
The event, which starts at 6:30 p.m., will be held through a Facebook page operated by the church. The address is facebook.com/FCUCCAngola/.
"We are a people with the capacity for curiosity, for compassion, for community and for conversation. As we all take stock of the state of racial inequities in our nation, connect with us live for an important panel discussion: How Did We Get Here? Understanding Racial Inequities," said a flyer for the event.
"We want all people to join in a fair and loving way," said Mari McHenry, who works with international students at Trine University. She, Trine's Deb McHenry, Mayor Dick Hickman, the Rev. Nikki Shaw and others from the church, city, university and faith communities have worked to put together the event following more than a week of protests in the wake of the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and other people of color across the U.S.
The panel discussion will last an hour then there will be a half-hour following for questions to the panel through a chat box.
The discussion will not take any particular side and will leave politics at the doorstep. It is not pro-protest or anti-police, Mari McHenry stressed.
One thing is certain, McHenry said, "We don't want people to use this space for hate."
And she stressed that the group is in support of the police.
"We know that the police are here for the right reasons. We want to work with them and make this a better community than it already is," she said.
Program information said, "We hope to raise awareness and work together with these community figures to be a city in conversation so that we can become a community who is not afraid to address racism and take action to know better so we can do better."
The panelists for the event are Andre Ebron, founder of Ebron Associates and a mentor and motivational speaker; Cisco Ortiz, Trine University's dean of students; Timothy Hallman; director of Christian Emphasis for the Greater Fort Wayne YMCA; and Shaw, pastor of First Congregational United Church of Christ, Angola.
"This is about the community and the individual understanding people of other cultures," McHenry said. "We just want to have a discussion, a general discussion on how to be understanding, to listen and understand the other side."
McHenry said there were most likely people whose minds are made up on racial issues, but that doesn't mean there can't be fair and open discussion.
It is the hope that the discussion will move the community forward on race and culture issues.
