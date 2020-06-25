The following instructions are for people who have or are being evaluated for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and their families and caregivers. If you have or are being evaluated for COVID-19, you should follow the prevention steps below until a healthcare provider, the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), or your local health department determines that you can return to your normal activities.
If you are not sure if you have COVID-19, contact your healthcare provider. Your healthcare provider, in consultation with the health department, will determine whether you meet criteria for COVID-19 testing and will determine the most appropriate care plan for you.
INFORMATION FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO ARE NOT HOSPITALIZED
1. Stay home except to get medical care. Most people with COVID-19 have mild illness and can recover at home without medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas, and do not use public transportation, ride-sharing or taxis.
2. Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home. As much as possible, stay in a specific room away from other people in your home. If possible, use a separate bathroom. If you must be in the same room as other people, wear a facemask to prevent spreading germs to others. Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19, you should also avoid contact with animals or pets while you are sick.
3. Take care of yourself. Get rest and stay hydrated. Take over-the-counter medications such as acetaminophen, to help you feel better.
4. Call ahead before visiting your doctor and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 so they can prepare for your visit and take steps to keep other people from being exposed or infected.
5. Wear a facemask. You should wear a cloth face covering when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) or pets and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who live with you should not stay in the same room with you, or they should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
NOTE: During the COVID-19 pandemic, medical grade facemasks are reserved for healthcare workers and some first responders. You may need to make a cloth face covering using a scarf or bandana.
6. Cover coughs and sneezes. To prevent spreading germs to others, when coughing or sneezing cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can, and immediately wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. You should use soap and water if your hands are visibly dirty.
7. Wash your hands oftenand thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available and if hands are not visibly dirty. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
8. Avoid sharing household items. Do not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people or pets in your home. These items should be washed thoroughly after use with soap and warm water.
9. Clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day.
• Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces in your “sick room” and bathroom. Let someone else clean and disinfect surfaces in common areas, but you should clean your bedroom and bathroom, if possible.
• If a caregiver or other person needs to clean and disinfect a sick person’s bedroom or bathroom, they should do so on an as-needed basis. The caregiver/other person should wear a mask and wait as long as possible after the person who is sick has used the bathroom before coming in to clean and use the bathroom.
10. Monitor your symptoms. If illness gets worse (e.g., trouble breathing, pain in chest), get medical care right away. Before you visit a clinic or hospital, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have, or might have, COVID-19. This will help your provider take steps to keep other people from getting infected. If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated for, COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before emergency medical services arrive.
Instrucciones de Atención/Cuidado en el Hogar para Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Las instrucciones siguientes se han creado para las personas que están siendo evaluadas para el coronavirus (COVID-19) y sus familias y sus cuidadores. Si usted ha sido evaluado o está siendo evaluado para el COVID-19, debe seguir los pasos de prevención abajo hasta que un proveedor de salud, el Departamento de Salud de Indiana (ISDH por sus siglas en inglés), o su departamento de salud local determine que pueda reanudar a sus actividades normales cotidianas.
Si no está seguro si tiene el COVID-19, contacte a su proveedor de salud. Su proveedor de salud, en consulta con el departamento de salud, determinará si cumple con los criterios para las pruebas médicas de COVID-19 y determinará el plan de atención más adecuado para usted.
INFORMACIÓN PARA LOS PACIENTES DE COVID-19 NO HOSPITALIZADOS
1. Quédese en casa con la excepción de obtener ayuda médica. No vaya al trabajo, a la escuela, o a los lugares públicos, y no use transporte público, transporte compartido, o las taxis.
2. Sepárese de otras personas y mascotas en su hogar. Tanto como sea posible, quédese en una habitación específica lejos de los demás de su casa. Si es posible, use un baño distinto. Si es necesario que esté en el mismo cuarto con otras personas, llévese una mascarilla puesta para prevenir la propagación de gérmenes. Aunque no ha habido informes que digan que las mascotas se han enfermado del COVID-19, también debe evitar contacto con animales o mascotas mientras esté enfermo.
3. Llame con antelación antes de visitar a su doctor y dígale que tiene o tal vez tenga el COVID-19 para que se puedan preparar para su visita y tomen pasos preventivos para que otros no sean expuestos o infectados.
4. Llévese una mascarilla. Debe llevar una mascarilla puesta cuando se encuentre con otras personas (por ejemplo, compartiendo un cuarto o un vehículo) o mascotas y antes de entrar en la oficina de su proveedor de salud. Si no puede llevar una mascarilla (por ejemplo, hace que tenga dificultad en respirar), entonces otras personas que viven con usted no deben estar en un cuarto a la misma vez con usted, o deben llevarse una mascarilla si se encuentran en un cuarto que ocupa usted.
5. Cubra su tos y sus estornudos. Para prevenir la propagación de los gérmenes a los demás cuando tiene tos o estornuda, cúbrase la boca y la nariz con un pañuelo o su manga superior. Tire los pañuelos usados en la basura, e inmediatamente lave las manos con jabón y agua durante por lo menos 20 segundos, o use gel antibacteriano de alcohol para las manos si jabón y agua no están disponibles. Debe usar jabón y agua si se da cuenta de que sus manos están visiblemente sucias.
6. Lávese las manos con frecuencia minuciosamente con jabón y agua durante por lo menos 20 segundos. Use gel antibacteriano de alcohol para las manos si jabón y agua no están disponibles. Debe usar jabón y agua si se da cuenta de que sus manos están visiblemente sucias. Evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz, o la boca con las manos si no se han lavado.
7. No comparta artículos del hogar. No comparta platos, vasos, cubiertos, toallas, sabanas, u otros artículos con otras personas o mascotas en su casa. Estos artículos se deben lavar minuciosamente tras cada uso con jabón y agua caliente.
8. Monitoree sus síntomas. Si su enfermedad se empeora (por ejemplo, dificultad a la hora de respirar, dolor del pecho), busque ayuda médica de inmediato. Antes de visitar una clínica u hospital, llame a su proveedor de salud y dígale que tiene, o tal vez tenga, COVID-19. Esto le ayudará a su proveedor de salud en tomar pasos que asegurarán que otra gente no se infecte. Si tiene una emergencia médica y necesita llamar al 911, notifique al personal de envío que tiene, o está siendo evaluado por, el COVID-19. Si es posible, póngase una mascarilla antes de que lleguen los de emergencias.
Estas recomendaciones deben ser seguidas hasta que su proveedor de salud y/o el departamento de salud confirmen que no tenga el COVID-19 o determinen que no pueda contagiar a los demásConsejo actual es: Seguir recomendaciones de cuarentena en el hogar desde el Centro de Control y Prevención de Enfermedades (CDC por sus siglas en inglés): cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-risk-assesment-hcp.html/:
• Sin fiebre durante por lo menos 72 horas (es decir tres días completos sin fiebre sin que haya usado medicina que la reduzca).
• Otros síntomas han mejorado (por ejemplo, cuando la tos o dificultad de respirar ha mejorado).
• Al menos han pasado siete días desde que los síntomas aparecieron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.