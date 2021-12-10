ANGOLA — The Heritage Club in Angola, home of the Steuben County Council on Aging, has closed its doors to the public as the community wrestles with a high rate of spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The annual holiday luncheon will still be held, but as a drive-through event, just like 2020, when vaccinations had yet to begin.
It was decided to close the doors on Monday for the popular facility that serves Steuben County's older residents at its new headquarters at 1905 N. Wohlert St.
"We unfortunately made the hard decision this week to close until COVID calms down in our county," said Executive Director Jami Woodyard. "With the demographics we serve and many of the seniors pulling their masks down or not wearing them properly we really just want to keep them as safe as we possibly can. We know it’s not going to go away and we have a lot of precautions in place but until things start sliding down the other way we just didn’t feel comfortable."
Steuben County is rated red for a high rate of spread of the virus.
Steuben County saw its positivity rate rise to 21.83% this week, up from 19.24% and cases rose to 644 per 100,000 from 560 per 100,000 last week.
Case counts were up across the board this week primarily because they were artificially low a week ago due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Hospitalizations have skyrocketed in just a month's time, Indiana Department of Health data shows.
As of Monday, Indiana’s overall hospital census for COVID-19 patients hit 2,755, the second-highest point on a surge upswing since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. That total surpassed the recent delta-variant-driven surge of late summer, which hit a peak of 2,687 patients in care on Sept. 13.
Since coming off the peak of that surge, the census hit a local low point of 1,209 patients on Nov. 6, but has since more than doubled, increasing 128% in a month’s time.
This sort of data has Woodyard concerned for the members at the Heritage Club.
"I’m looking at the demographics that we serve," Woodyard said.
The numbers spell out the risk for older residents in Indiana as of this week.
• For the 60-69 age group, the state hospitalization rate is 16.14% or 1 in 6, with a death rate of 2.5%, or 1 in 40.
• The hospitalization rate for those 70-79 is 27.97%, or 1 in 3.5. The death rate for that age group 6.82% or 1 in 15.
• In the oldest demographic, 80 and older, the hospitalization rate is 37.36% or 1 in 2.7. The death rate for this age group is 19%, or 1 in 5.25.
The COVID situation is not going to totally dampen the holidays for the Heritage Club. It will continue on with its annual holiday luncheon and serve it up like 2020 in a drive-through at the Heritage Club.
On Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. people are invited to visit the Heritage Club and pick up a lunch.
Members need to call the Heritage Club at 665-8191 by Wednesday to reserve a meal. Up to 150 people can be served. They must be members.
"We will have Santa and Mrs. Claus there along with many others dressed up," Woodyard said.
If this year's luncheon is anything like last year's, even as a drive-though, it will be a festive occasion.
