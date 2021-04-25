LAKE JAMES — Indiana’s state parks had a banner year in 2020 that’s attributable directly to more people seeking solace in the great outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 2021 looks to be even better, officials say.
While the nation was on a lock down for a couple months last spring, many people decided to get outdoors and enjoy nature, an activity that carried on throughout the year and into 2021. It led to record camping and visitation in general to Indiana’s 24 State Parks.
During the eight-week shutdown of Indiana State Parks, people could hike or camp, there just wasn’t any staff around.
Even after an eight-week shutdown of state parks in the spring of 2020, they rebounded to have a year in which operating revenue was more than $2 million greater than the previous year, said Terry Coleman, director of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks. So far in 2021, revenue is about $600,000 less than 2020, and that’s not counting April plus there’s still about eight weeks to go in this fiscal year.
“It’s not about the money. It’s about new people finding us, new visitors, new campers. That’s what it’s all about,” Coleman said. “Tons of people, lots and lots of new people have discovered us and they’re out enjoying public lands.”
That enjoyment has gotten to the point where people are being encouraged to camp in the middle of the week because weekends are already selling out. Coleman said some people have started their weekends early in order to be assured a site, so instead of staying on Friday and Saturday nights only, they are adding Thursday to their adventure.
Coleman said weekends will sellout within 3 minutes of sites becoming available online.
The demand boomed as Indiana State Parks reopened Memorial Day weekend last year. As the state’s shutdown was nearing its end, Gov. Eric Holcomb encouraged people to get out and enjoy Indiana’s state parks, forests and other state properties. That message hasn’t changed.
“The pandemic has taken us back to our roots — reminding us of how nature can boost our quality of life. There’s no better way for Hoosiers to get out and get some fresh air than by exploring our state’s parks, recreation areas, fish and wildlife areas, and public state forests,” Holcomb told KPC Media Group.
It became so busy last year, eight to 10 parks a weekend had to close their gates because they had reached their capacity, Coleman said.
The Indiana State Parks system has 24 state parks and eight reservoir properties. Indiana State Park properties manage more than 2,000 buildings, 700 miles of trails, 636 hotel/lodge rooms, 17 marinas, 75 launching ramps, 17 swimming pools, 15 beaches, 7,701 campsites, more than 200 shelters, 160 or so playgrounds and 150 cabins. There are also seven Indiana State Park Inns, which is the fourth most of any state park system in the country that hosts more guests than any state park inn system in the U.S.
With about eight weeks to go in the current fiscal year, which ends in June, operating revenue is at $33.6 million. That compares to revenue of $34.2 million for all of fiscal year 2020. Even with no revenue from campgrounds, gates and concessions for eight weeks in 2020, the $34.2 million topped the 2019 revenue of $32.1 million.
Campers have the ability to make their reservations six months in advance, so much of this year’s camping revenue is already in the bank.
Ginger Murphy, director of stewardship for State Parks, suggests thinking beyond weekends when it comes to camping.
“If you’re willing to camp during the week, try,” Murphy said. “Take some time off and go during the week — Mondays, Tuesdays Wednesday and Thursdays — it’s much easier to get a site.”
Beyond camping reservations, Coleman said he knows this is going to be a big year for State Parks just based on sales of annual entrance permits and Golden Hoosier Passports, which are cards that provide holders unlimited entrance to all State Parks properties.
At the beginning of the month, it was noticed that inventory of park permits and the passes for older Hoosiers were running in short supply, something that rarely if ever occurs, Coleman said. The credit-card like passes have been reordered.
“We have some, but we’re already at the place where we need to take some from this property and get them over to that property” so the passes are available for sale, Coleman said. “We’ve already had to do an emergency reorder of our annual passes and our Golden Hoosier cards.”
Of course, the permits are for sale online, an area that has seen tremendous growth in the last couple years. Just for the current fiscal year, online sales of things like permits, t-shirts, books and the like have hit $3.1 million with a few weeks left in the year. For fiscal year 2020 online sales were $1.8 million.
Online this year has surpassed the sales of in-park sources, like camper stores and gift shops. Those sales were $1.86 million in 2019, $2.04 million in 2020 and $2.3 million so far in 2021.
“That’s only on the park side of our business,” Coleman said, summarizing a conversation about the busy 2020 and the 2021 to come.
On the other side of the coin, Indiana State Park Inns had a rough year because of gathering restrictions imposed by the state. This was true of almost all of the hospitality industry.
“All of that business dropped off as it did in the hotel industry across the United States,” Coleman said.
Business dropped by about 70% for State Park inns.
“We’re slowly working our way back to normal numbers,” Coleman said, something that could take a couple years to accomplish.
Many reservations for rooms and facilities for such things as weddings have been pushed into 2021; yes, many people postponed weddings so they could have their celebrations at State Park inns. But that had been a bit of a problem earlier this year because of spikes in COVID-19 cases in deaths, inns had yet to reopen.
Nonetheless, State Park inns are booked fairly solid for much of 2021, Coleman said.
While inns were shut down due to the pandemic, no employees were let go. Instead, Coleman said, staff was put to work on such things as deep cleaning and painting. Room restorations were carried out at Abe Martin Lodge in Brown County State Park, as well as Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park.
Thanks to budgetary moves this year in the General Assembly, Coleman said debt, mainly on inn projects, will be retired, freeing up much money for capital projects.
