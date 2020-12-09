INDIANAPOLIS — Four more people have died of COVID-19, with three new deaths reported in LaGrange County and one additional in Noble County.
They came on a day where, statewide, Indiana came close to hitting 100 total deaths again as average daily death counts continue to run at their highest rates ever.
According to Wednesday’s daily report from the Indiana State Department of Health, LaGrange County reported its 37th, 38th and 39th deaths while Noble County added one more to go to 51 overall since March.
In LaGrange County, one death occurred on Monday while the other two were recorded on Tuesday. According to demographic information from the state, the deceased included one patient in their 50s and two at 80 years old or older.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, four deaths among people in their 60s, 14 among people in their 70s and 19 people who were 80 or older.
In Noble County, the 51st death occurred on Tuesday and was a person 80 years old or older.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 12 people in their 70s and 31 at 80 or older.
In total, 77 residents of the four-county area have died in the last 49 days. DeKalb County has had 27 deaths over that span, followed by LaGrange County at 24, Noble County with 17 and Steuben County with nine.
The local deaths come on a day when the state was close to hitting 100 total deaths again, logging 98 Hoosiers dead of COVID-19. That came a day after the state had its second-highest-ever death toll of 123.
Deaths have been way up to start December in comparison to November. In the first eight days of the month, the state is averaging 83 deaths per day. That’s almost double the 45 deaths per day average in November, which was double the average of 22 deaths per day in October which was double the September average of 11 deaths per day.
The rising death count has occurred despite some stabilization in the hospitalization rate across the state.
The total number of Hoosiers in treatment for COVID-19 has remained around 3,250 patients recently, down off record highs of more than 3,400 set on Nov. 30.
Although hospitalizations haven’t decreased substantially, they’ve at least stopped near daily increased that were seen throughout the entire months of October and November.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box didn’t take much solace in the small decreases lately and warned that hospitalizations generally lag rises in cases, so the state may not have seen an increase yet from post-Thanksgiving cases.
Death counts are likely higher now than in the past when hospitalizations were at their highest because deaths are a lagging indicator, usually occurring a week or more after a person enters critical care. Historically, about 1-in-7 patients who enters a hospital for COVID-19 ends up dying there.
Case counts statewide remain similar to a week ago, with Indiana’s Wednesday number actually down from a week ago to 5,754 cases this week.
The state did set a new all-time high last week on Thursday, however, and cases have not dropped below 5,300 over the last 10 days, so numbers are still running at or near all-time highs.
Locally, case counts continue to rise as they have been for weeks now.
Noble County added 59 new cases on Wednesday, followed by 46 in Steuben County, 44 in DeKalb County and 21 in LaGrange County.
LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties all received red ratings in this week’s county metrics scoring for COVID-19 spread, while Noble County stayed in the orange for its seventh-straight week.
No new deaths were reported in DeKalb or Steuben counties. DeKalb remains at 39 deaths all time and Steuben County at 16.
