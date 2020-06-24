AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported only one new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident.
The 23-year-old patient, reported to be recovering at home, brings the county’s total to 143 cases.
DeKalb County now has seen 105 new cases in June, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
However, the new case is the 10th in the past six days, slowing a pace that saw 95 cases in the first 18 days of June, an average of 5.3 per day.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its 143 virus patients. The average age of those 141 patients is 43 years. Only 30 are 60 years or older, and the patients range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only eight of the 143 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported June 18; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
A total of 1,832 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 8% of those testing positive, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health.
On the first day in many weeks of muted COVID-19 activity in LaGrange County, Noble County led the region in new activity, including recording its 28th death.
Noble County recorded one new death as of Wednesday’s report from the Indiana State Department of health, the first new fatality since June 13 when the county had its 26th and 27th deaths in the same day.
No information was immediately available about the patient.
To date, two Noble County residents age 50-59 have died, while six were in the 70-79 age range and the other 20 have been 80-plus, according to state demographic info. Eighteen women have died, compared to 10 men.
Noble County also had the largest new case increase in the region Wednesday, increasing by seven cases to 383 overall.
Wednesday was the first day in many that LaGrange County didn’t have a double-digit increase in cases. After overtaking Noble County on Saturday for the highest case count in the four-county area, LaGrange County added four cases Wednesday.
It was the first lull in what’s been a constant surge for LaGrange County, which has gone from 60 cases on Memorial Day to 412 as of Wednesday. LaGrange County also saw a recent spate of deaths, recording one death per day for four straight days starting last week on Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health is offering more pop-up testing in LaGrange County as an effort to better identify and isolate COVID-19-positive residents, with testing happening at Topeka Pharmacy, 101 N. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
Steuben County, which has not seen any major increases in cases since an outbreak was detected at Miller Poultry in early May, added one case to 112 overall.
No new deaths were reported in LaGrange, DeKalb of Steuben counties, which sit at six, four and two deaths, respectively.
