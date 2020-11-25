AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported two deaths of people positive for COVID-19 and 53 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The deaths bring the total to 33 for DeKalb County. One person who died was older than 50 — the youngest death reported in the county — and the other was older than 70. The department said no further information about the deaths will be released. The department has reported seven deaths in the past three days.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,811 overall.
Wednesday’s new patients include two between birth and age 10; six between ages 11-20; five from 21-30 years of age; 13 between 31-40; nine who are 41-50 years old; six who are 51-60; nine who are 61-70; two who are 71-80; one who is 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 149 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of nine in the past two days, including 31 who have been treated by intensive care units.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.