INDIANAPOLIS — Local counties recorded another nine deaths attributable to COVID-19 over the past seven days.
Meanwhile, weeks of improvement have stalled lately, with statewide COVID case numbers actually ticking up slightly compared to the week before.
While progress has stalled, what hasn’t changed recently, however, is that the four-county area continues to pile up more dead, with nine deaths recorded this past week, eight deaths the week before that, nine deaths the week before that and five the week before that.
Looking first at the state, average daily cases of COVID-19 dropped to 1,624 per day, a 4.2% increase from a 1,558 cases per day average a week ago.
Weekly case averages have been in decline since about mid-September, so this week represents the first week Indiana has not see a new decrease.
The statewide hospital census has also flattened out this week, decreasing slightly to 1,290 patients in treatment for COVID-19 from 1,349 total last week. After seeing a sharp downward slow off the peak in mid-September, hospital numbers have now also started to plateau.
And, lastly, average daily deaths have increased again, compared to week back, rising from about 27 per day last week to about 30 per day this week.
It’s too early to tell exactly which direction COVID-19 numbers are headed — the recent flattening could just represent a temporary slowdown before resuming decreases or may represent a new baseline as the state enters cold-weather months. Or, it could be an inflection point and the start of a new upward turn.
Northeast Indiana hasn’t seen any notable change in its death totals recently, with the four counties totaling another nine deaths this week.
Five of those deaths were recorded in LaGrange County, with those deaths occurring on Oct. 31, three on Oct. 28 and one older death recently updated to the dashboard from Oct. 19. One of those patients was in their 80s or older, two were in their 70s, one was in their 60s and one person was in their 40s.
The county now sits at 84 deaths total all time.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, 11 deaths among people in their 60s, 24 among people in their 70s and 45 people who were 80 or older.
Noble County recorded two more deaths this past week. One was recent on Oct. 29 and two were updated from prior weeks, occurring Oct. 19 and Oct. 4, taking Noble County to 109 deaths overall. Those deaths included one person in 80 years old or older, one person in their 70s and one person in their 40s, according to state demographic information.
To date in Noble County, two deaths have been among a resident in the 40s, seven were people in their 50s, 14 people in their 60s, 26 people in their 70s and 60 at 80 or older.
Lastly, Steuben County had one new death reported, occurring on Oct 21, the county’s 78th overall. The person was in their 60s, according to demographic information.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, four people in their 50s, 16 have been people in their 60s, 22 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 33 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
DeKalb County had no new deaths reported this past week, remaining at 102 total.
Indiana broke its surge brought on by the highly infectious delta variant of COVID-19 in mid-September and the state had been seeing steady improvement after that point up until now.
Indiana’s vaccination rates have effectively stalled, with about 59% of eligible Hoosiers age 12 and older being fully vaccinated at this time.
That rate hasn’t changed significantly in recent weeks, as the state has recently seen the lowest weekly new vaccine uptake since distribution started earlier this year, and vaccination rates in the four-county area are significantly worse than the statewide average, with all four counties trailing the state by 10 percentage points or more.
Starting this week, Indiana was opening vaccines to children age 5-11, with a lower-dose shot of the Pfizer vaccine after it was approved federally. The state has also been in the midst of administering booster doses to high-risk people including older Hoosiers and those with medical conditions that place them at higher risk.
Most of the activity occurring during the fall surge in cases was happening among the state’s unvaccinated population.
From the period between Aug. 20 and Oct. 28, 79% of cases were among the state’s unvaccinated. For hospitalizations, 92% were unvaccinated, while 79% of all deaths during that approximately two-month span were unvaccinated.
As the state’s vaccinated cohort skews heavily older — more than 80% of people 70 and older are fully vaccinated — those who suffer breakthrough cases are much likely to be very old and therefore much more at risk of death. The average age of people who died after suffering a breakthrough case in Indiana is 78 years old.
