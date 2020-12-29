INDIANAPOLIS — The four-county area recorded six more deaths from COVID-19 in Tuesday's statewide report, a day when the state set another all-time high for single-day deaths reported.
Tuesday's 164 new deaths is the most-ever reported in one day, surpassing the 143 set last Tuesday.
While death numbers have been running at record highs in December, and deaths are usually highest on Tuesday due to reporting lags from over the weekend, this week's total is likely even more inflated than normal due to lag from the Christmas holiday that fell at the end of last week.
Locally, DeKalb County recorded four more deaths while LaGrange and Steuben counties each tallied one new death.
The four new deaths in DeKalb County take it to 55 overall, surpassing Noble County for most deaths all-time in the four-county area.
In DeKalb County, the four deaths reported Tuesday actually occurred on Dec. 16, two on Christmas Day and one on Sunday. Three of the deaths were among people 80 and older and one patient was in their 70s, according to demographic info from the state.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 17 deaths of patients in their 70s and 35 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping.
DeKalb County has recorded 16 deaths so far in December after logging 23 deaths in November to surge past the other three counties.
LaGrange County recorded its 53rd death, sitting just one behind Noble County now and two behind DeKalb County, as its death count has continued to rise sharply this month.
The new death in LaGrange County occurred on Monday and was a person in their 70s.
To date, LaGrange County has had two deaths among people in their 50s, six deaths among people in their 60s, 17 among people in their 70s and 28 people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has had 18 deaths so far this month, matching the 18 deaths it recorded in November.
Steuben County record its 22nd death, which occurred on Dec. 21, according to the state. The death was a person 80 or older.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, six have been people in their 60s, five deaths have been people in their 70s and 11 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County had no deaths for the first 17 days of this month, but has now logged five since Dec. 18. Steuben County had eight deaths in November.
Noble County has seen the least impact from COVID-19 this month. Despite larger case counts, Noble County has logged only four deaths this month, which have allowed both DeKalb and LaGrange counties to surge to meet its all-time total of 54 deaths.
The 164 reported deaths on Tuesday is the largest one-day total ever and makes it six consecutive weeks that deaths have topped 100 in Indiana. Prior to Nov. 24, the starting date of that continuing streak, Indiana had never been above 100 deaths in a single day.
The state is averaging more than 77 deaths per day so far this month, far higher than the 45 per day average in November, which was double the 22 per day average in October.
The current pace makes its unlikely that the state will hit 8,000 deaths from COVID-19 by the end of this year, but will fall just shy of that grim milestone.
In terms of other historic marks, though, Indiana passed 500,000 cases of COVID-19 since March, reaching a total of 500,282 all-time.
The state added 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, which is a little higher than case counts last week but lower than the week prior to that. Case counts are down, however, compared to the first two weeks of December.
The result did come on a lower than average testing number of about 31,500 total tests, resulting in a positivity rate of 12.6% on the day.
Testing numbers and case counts are likely still running low following the holiday and may take a few more days to rebound to normal numbers, giving a clearer picture of whether COVID-19 activity will continue a slow decline it had been on prior to the holiday or whether the state will see a renewed surge.
Statewide hospitalizations ticked up again to 2,951 total patients, the second straight day of increases. The state remains on a general downward trend for hospitalizations of oscillating days of up and down in the census. But long-range, the state has been on a downward trend since a peak of more than 3,400 patients set on Nov. 30.
Northeast Indiana's hospital census has declined more sharply than the state, falling from 448 on Dec. 1 to 284 as of Monday. Progress has stalled somewhat lately as the number of COVID-19 patients has remained between 270 and 300 since Dec. 17.
Locally, new case counts have bounced back after a holiday slowdown in some counties, although numbers are still running lower than they were before Christmas.
Steuben County, which has seen the most case growth recently, led the region again with 30 new cases, followed by Noble County with 29, DeKalb County with 12 and LaGrange County with five.
Noble, DeKalb and LaGrange counties are all on the verge of turning over thousand marks this week, at 4,000, 3,000 and 2,000 cases all-time, respectively. Steuben County crossed 2,500 cases historically over the weekend.
