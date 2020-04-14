INDIANAPOLIS — Health care providers can and should widen the scope of who they’re testing for COVID-19, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box directed.
Unlike the early days of the state’s coronavirus outbreak, when testing supplies and the ability to process them were limited, Indiana has made strides and now needs to utilize its capacity more fully.
On April 6, Box discussed the increase in the state’s testing capacity, stating at the time Indiana had the ability to process up to 3,700 COVID-19 tests daily and that capacity was continuing to increase.
Her hope was that the state would rise to a daily capacity of more than 6,000 tests per day.
Since that discussion, though, with a few exceptions, daily testing numbers have generally fallen well below even current capacity. From April 7 to Tuesday, the state averaged about 2,500 tests per day.
Only two days out of eight topped 3,000 tests processed, while two days were under 1,500.
On Tuesday, Box indicated that the state’s few drive-thru testing sites, which includes one in Fort Wayne, would be widening their scope to test not only symptomatic health care workers and first responders, but also people in their households who are sick or symptomatic.
About 500 people had been tested at drive-thru sites around the state on Monday, she said, and more can be taken.
“If you are symptomatic please come and get tested at our sites,” Box said to those health care workers and other essential personnel.
But the majority of tests being done in Indiana are not being done at these few drive-thru sites. Previously, when tests were more scarce, testing was limited to people who had serious symptoms and were likely in need of hospitalizations, as well as health care workers.
As capacity grew, Box issued guidelines that pregnant woman and people with very high body-mass indexes should also be tested, since they would also be highly at risk.
But that still left a very large group of people who, even if they were showing some symptoms or had possibly been exposed to someone known to have COVID-19, couldn’t secure a test from a health care provider.
When asked by KPC Media Group Tuesday if testing for everyone should be widened, Box encouraged providers to test more liberally.
“I want our healthcare professionals to test anyone they feel may have COVID-19 and if they have any risk factors, it’s important we continue testing,” she said.
That may still exclude many people seeking tests for peace of mind without and firm reasons to suspect they have the virus, but widening the guidelines is expected to bring in more daily tests.
In order to gauge whether the state is making progress or coming out of the peak of COVID-19, state officials would ideally like to see testing increase and cases remain flat or begin to decline.
Rapid testing still remains a limiting factor for Indiana. Outside of the drive-thru sites, most tests being taken are still traditional tests that require swabs to be collected, bagged and mailed to a lab for analysis. At best, results are returned in 24 hours but may take longer depending on the lab.
Getting more rapid-result machines in use a goal for the state, but Indiana’s not there just yet. Between machines and the testing cassettes used in them, there are still physical limitations in the process.
“I’m very much looking forward to being able to test on site,” Box said. “I just don’t have those cassettes yet to do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.