INDIANAPOLIS — More than 21,000 residents in the four-county area have now had at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, and just over 10,000 have received two shots, granting them full immunity from the virus.
The total number of vaccines given this past week also increase, hitting just over 5,000 shots into arms in the seven-day period.
In total, 21,564 residents in the four-county area have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and, among those, 10,739 residents have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.
That’s an increase of 2,845 first-timers and 2,217 people who received fully immunity this past week. Both of those are increased from a snowstorm-affected week last week, when counties vaccinated 1,998 first doses and 2,292 second doses.
The more than 21,000 people vaccinated represents about 13.07% of the total population in the northeast corner, with 6.51% of the population fully vaccinated.
Vaccine numbers picked up not only because the region didn’t get dumped on with a foot of snow again, but also because there was a rush to the clinics as the state opened up another group for eligibility this week.
On Tuesday, Indiana opened vaccinations to Hoosiers 60-64 after previously limiting only to those 65-plus. Thousands of residents in that near-retirement-age group flocked to schedule appointments.
The state has been receiving incrementally larger shipments of vaccine with each week, state health officials noted earlier this week, but constrained supply lines are preventing Indiana from offering more widespread vaccinations to people who want them.
“We know that we still do not have enough vaccine to put in the arm of everyone who wants one,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said on Wednesday.
State officials, as well as those across the nation, are waiting this week for a final determination from the Food and Drug Administration as to whether a new vaccine manufactured by Johnson & Johnson can be given emergency use authorization. If that happens — expected to be as soon as this weekend — that would bring a third vaccine to market.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine, while showing slightly lower efficacy in trials than vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, was still highly effective at preventing severe illness and death.
Logistically, the new vaccine also has other benefits in that it’s only a one-dose shot and can be stored at normal refrigeration temperatures unlike the other two-shot vaccines that need colder storage.
Hoosiers can sign up to get vaccines by visiting ourshot.in.gov or calling 2-1-1 for assistance. Currently, people 60 years old and older as well as health care workers and first responders are the only ones eligible.
Hoosiers 50-59 and residents of any age with five major health conditions will be the next groups up when the state expanded eligibility again.
Vaccine distribution had continued locally at a clip, with the only major change this week coming in the form of another move for LaGrange County’s clinic.
After starting in the health department in LaGrange, the clinic moved to a larger space at the LaGrange County Public Library branch in town. But as vaccine allotments increased in the first few weeks, that site also quickly became too cramped to continue.
Starting Tuesday, vaccinations will resume at the former Lima-Brighton Elementary School in Howe.
Vaccinations in the other counties continue in Steuben County at the Steuben County Event Center, DeKalb County at its fairgrounds in Auburn and Noble County at the Noble County Public Library branch in Albion.
Locally, despite having the smallest population, Steuben County remains No. 1 in vaccinations given, with 6,302 total people receiving at least one dose,. Noble and DeKalb counties are close behind at 5,934 and 5,858 vaccinations, respectively, while LaGrange County is farther behind at 3,469.
Steuben also still maintains a commanding lead in full vaccinations with 3,817, while DeKalb County sits at 2,750, Noble at 2,564 and LaGrange at 1,608.
Statewide, 963,225 Hoosiers have received at least one dose as of Friday afternoon, while 531,962 of those have had both doses.
Statewide, Indiana has vaccinated about 14.31% of the total population. Steuben County continues to beat that overall average at 18.22% of its population, while other counties are slightly under the state.
DeKalb County has inoculated 13.48% of its population, Noble County has given shots to 12.43% and LaGrange is further behind at 8.85%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.