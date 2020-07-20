FREMONT — Parents have until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, to decide whether to register their children for in-classroom or e-learning study this fall at Fremont Community Schools in light of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees on Monday took input from teachers, administrators and one parent — though some staff wore the hats of both parent and teacher — before deciding on the drop-dead date for determining how their students would be educated for at least the first semester of the 2020-21 school year, which starts Aug. 12.
As of Monday, 17 out of approximately 300 students registered had signed up for the e-learning option. The Board of Trustees decided on the July 29 deadline to coincide with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s anticipated announcement of where Indiana will go next in its five stage reopening plan. This also gives administration and teachers time to plan for the school year.
Once parents make their decisions, they can’t be reversed, not even on a case-by-case basis.
The plan to reopen Indiana stalled at Phase 5, with Holcomb stating the state would be in Phase 4.5 during a July 1 press conference. That 4.5 stage was extended last week through July 29. If Stage
Initially the school was going to allow families that had decided to elect for virtual learning the option to switch to in-class education up to a certain point, but could not reverse from in-class to e-learning after a certain date. By meeting’s end, the board decided on just one deadline that will hold families to their decisions that will last for the semester.
“It seems like the school can do whatever it wants but families are locked in for the whole semester,” said parent John Mueller, Angola.
Mueller posed a hypothetical question, to which there wasn’t an answer given, on what would happen if his daughter was in a classroom where a positive case turned up. The class would have to go on quarantine, during which time she would participate in e-learning. Would she then be able to return to the classroom following quarantine?
That led to discuss of the possibility of a very dark time for entire schools at Fremont if not the whole district.
“It’s not going to take many positive cases to shut this school down,” said Anna Creager, board member.
School board Member Laura McLatcher predicted it was probably just a matter of time before there would be enough COVID-19 to force the closing of the district.
“I truly believe our school is going to be shut down,” she said.
Meanwhile, principals at the three schools are planning for the day that school will reopen.
Perhaps the biggest change will come at Fremont Elementary School, where parents are being asked to drop off their students for school. The change will come with where the students get dropped off, Principal Eric Bryan said.
Instead of driving through the horseshoe drive that is the main entrance to Fremont Elementary, parents are going to be required to drop off students on the south side of the school, entering from the east. Parents will have to exit on the west end of the campus.
At the Middle School and High School, many changes are being made. The accommodate e-learning, students will Zoom in to their classes and participate as they are taught live.
Before that information was shared, Middle School teacher Dan Cairl wondered if teachers were going to have to prepare for in-class and online lessons. He was assured that would not be the case.
At the elementary, Superintendent Bill Stitt said, he thought there would be a teacher or teachers who would be devoted to e-learning.
“I have this vision,” Stitt said, “there could be a teacher that’s just in charge of e-learning.”
High School Principal Mark Sherbondy outlined a number of changes, including that hallways in the school were being set up like one-way streets to limit contact among students.
Fremont is going to highly encourage students wear masks, but they will no be required. However, in certain instances, like computer classes where distancing is not possible, teachers will be allowed to mandate mask wearing.
“We’re still looking at what we need to do,” Stitt said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, which was the first live session in person in months, about half of the 25 people in the audience were wearing masks. Only one board member, Creager, wore a mask.
In-class learning at Fremont Head Start will not begin until Oct. 5. From Aug. 17-Oct. 2, Head Start will provide in-home services and meals for its students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.