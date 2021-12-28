INDIANAPOLIS — Even though holidays usually lead to a disruption in COVID-19 testing, processing and reporting, statewide case numbers were up compared to a week ago as Indiana passed through the Christmas weekend.
Locally, another nine deaths were recorded in DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties as the local death toll continues to rise this winter.
Statewide, Indiana averaged 4,408 new cases per day over the last seven days, an increase from 4,266 cases per day average the week prior. That daily number ticked up even as many testing sites and labs shut for the holidays, and rose back to the level cases were at two weeks prior.
Indiana’s case numbers are still atop a plateau after hitting a recent peak the first week of December, when the state was averaging about 4,800 cases per day. Numbers have come down slightly, but not much, and haven’t started take a hard turn downward yet.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations have ticked up again after dropping slightly off the earlier-month peak, rising to 3,058 patients currently in treatment. That’s up from 3,002 a week ago and back at the same point the hospital census was two weeks ago.
The state has averaged 44 deaths per day over the past seven days, although that number may be higher as reports and death verification may take longer to catch up after the holiday weekend.
Locally, the four-county had another nine deaths reported this past week, with four in DeKalb County, three in Noble County and two in Steuben County.
In DeKalb County, which rose to 122 deaths all time, with those deaths occurring on Dec. 18, 24, 25 and 26, according to Indiana State Department of Health data. Those deaths included one person 80 years old or older, two in their 70s and one in their 50s.
To date, DeKalb County has had three deaths among patients in their 40s, 10 deaths among people in their 50s, 14 deaths among people in their 60s, 31 deaths of patients in their 70s and 64 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
Noble County had three new deaths tallied to the state dashboard, taking its total to 136. Those deaths occurred Dec. 16, 17 and 22 and included another patients in their 40s, one in their 70s and one at 80 or older.
To date in Noble County, six deaths have been among a resident in their 40s, nine were people in their 50s, 20 people in their 60s, 33 people in their 70s and 68 at 80 or older.
Lastly, in Steuben County, two new deaths took that county to 94 overall. The deaths occurred Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 and were one patient in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Of the total deaths in Steuben County, two have been people in their 30s, one has been a person in his or her 40s, seven have been people in their 50s, 20 have been people in their 60s, 29 deaths have been people in their 70s, and 35 deaths have been among those 80 and older.
LaGrange County had no new deaths reported, remaining at 93 overall.
All together, the numbers this week suggest that while COVID-19 activity may have stalled, it’s not making any marked decrease at this time and remains at the second-highest-ever totals, exceeded only by November/December/January last winter.
Statewide vaccine uptake remains stagnant, with Indiana remaining one of the nation’s least vaccinated states.
Northeast Indiana, by extension, is one of the least-vaccinated regions in Indiana, with three of four counties in the bottom 20% of the state in terms of vaccine rate.
Steuben County has about 43.5% of its total population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County just shy of 40%, Noble County at 38% and LaGrange County at about 21.5%.
Statistics continue to show that vaccinated individuals are less likely to contract the virus compared to an unvaccinated person and, even if they do, are less likely to be hospitalized or die, with rates lower than those of unvaccinated individuals suffering an infection.
Parkview Health reported in mid-December that more than 80% of its people admitted for COVID-19 treatment had not been vaccinated prior to being hospitalized.
