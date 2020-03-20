As COVID-19 continues to spread, it is important you receive information from credible sources. Below are some useful resources to help navigate this challenging time.
Credible COVID-19 resources
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) is a great place to get information, including the number of confirmed cases in Indiana, how to best protect yourself, the symptoms of the virus and more. ISDH has also implemented a 24-hour toll-free call center (877-826-0011) staffed by professionals ready to help the general public and health care professionals. For more information, visit in.gov/coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also provide valuable information on the COVID-19 outbreak, including confirmed cases in the United States, resources for communities and health care professionals, and a variety of steps you can take to protect yourself and your family. For more information, visit cdc.gov.
Resources for Hoosier schools and students
With Hoosier students now learning from home, the Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) provides planning and guidance documents for schools, parents and students. IDOE is also providing teachers and students with a variety of free educational resources for remote learning, including information about free or low-cost WiFi connectivity. For more information, visit doe.in.gov.
Resources for employees and small business
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reminding Hoosiers that applying for unemployment insurance benefits can be done electronically at Unemployment.IN.gov. There, you can find additional unemployment resources, including frequently asked questions for COVID-19 work-related issues.
Additionally, with COVID-19 impacting the operation of Hoosier businesses, Gov. Holcomb recently announced small businesses are eligible for assistance under the a disaster designation by the U.S. Small Business Administration. To apply for loans or receive more information about the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, visit SBA.gov/disaster.
I trust that the state of Indiana will prevail through this difficult time. To see Gov. Holcomb’s latest announcements, visit in.gov/gov/newsroom.htm.
Feel free to contact my office with any questions or concerns at (317) 232-9400 or Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.