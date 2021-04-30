INDIANAPOLIS — To say vaccine demand has slowed would be an understatement in the four-county area.
Clinics are now giving out new vaccines at a rate of half compared to two weeks ago.
First-timers getting vaccines at local clinics has plummeted more than 50% compared to the week ending April 16. Numerous appointments at local clinics continue to go unfilled from a lack of interest.
As of Friday, more than 1.88 million Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but both statewide and local numbers are fading fast as the number of new individuals coming in for shots had cratered.
A pause in Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which were being given at statewide mass vaccinations sites, might have been partly to blame over the last two weeks, but likely would not account for a more than 50% drop in first-timers seeking vaccines.
That pause in Johnson & Johnson also would not impact local counties much at all, as local health department clinics primarily stock Moderna vaccines — along with Pfizer at the Cameron Hospital-run site in Steuben County — and fewer than 1,500 people locally have received a single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine overall.
In the four-county area, only 1,354 people received a first dose of a vaccine this past week, which was down from 1,490 people a week ago and down from 2,987 back on the week ending April 16. That’s a drop of 55% in two weeks.
The state saw a similar dropoff, going from just over 227,000 first-timers vaccinated the week ending April 16 to just 104,735 this week, a 54% decrease.
Earlier this year, the balance between people receiving their first dose vs. second dose has ebbed up and down, as local clinics only were receiving a certain allotment of doses, so a clinic might see fewer first-timers if it had several second-dose appointments set up.
While that still has some effect now — local clinics gave a high of 3,103 second doses this past week — vaccine sites are currently giving under their previous max capacity.
In total, vaccine clinics in the four-county area distributed 4,457 total doses this week, which is up slightly from 3,968 a week ago but down from more than 5,800 on April 16 and more than 6,000 the week ending April 2.
That signals that, overall, vaccine demand is simply lower and appointments are going unfilled. All four local clinics have numerous vaccine appointments open within the next seven days, while Noble County, which is open on Fridays, still had openings available that afternoon, same day, if people wanted them.
State health leaders including state Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box and Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver addressed the state this past Wednesday in an effort to reinforce the safety, efficacy and need for vaccines amid the plunge in uptake.
“Indiana has seen demand for vaccines decline,” Weaver said. “We continue to work to remove any barrier between an individual and this life-saving vaccine.”
Vaccines are available to all Hoosiers 16 and older, which took effect last week. That’s full eligibility for the state at this point, as no vaccine is approved for use in people younger than 16 at this point.
Teens 16 and 17 are only able to get the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved for those younger than 18. The Pfizer shot is available only in Steuben County, Fort Wayne or Elkhart in this area.
Indiana now has more than 500 sites around the state — including health department clinics, pharmacies and drive-through mass vaccination sites — available for people to get vaccines.
People can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 to register by phone.
Locally, about 28% of the eligible population age 16 and older in the four-county area is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Steuben and Noble counties both passed 10,000 total residents fully vaccinated this past week, with Steuben County hitting 10,849 and Noble County registering 10,001. DeKalb County is slightly behind at 9,701 fully vaccinated residents while LaGrange County trails at 5,728.
LaGrange County continues to have the second-lowest vaccination rate among Indiana’s 92 counties.
Statewide, 34.67% of all eligible Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with all local counties but Steuben trailing that rate.
Steuben County has 38.09% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, followed by DeKalb County at 28.31%, Noble County at 26.7% and LaGrange back farther at 20.26%.
