HAMILTON — Hamilton Community Schools plans to survey its families as it forms a proposal on what school will look like at the start of the 2020-21 academic year.
During Monday’s meeting of the Hamilton Community Schools board, Superintendent Anthony Cassel provided an update on plans and preparations as schools look to reopen while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cassel said he has met with other DeKalb County schools superintendents, DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder and two other doctors to talk about COVID-19 and what school is going to look like in August.
Cassel said he plans to survey the community to gauge the public’s attitude and expectations, addressing issues such as transportation, mask use and sporting events.
“We know we are going to have to do some different things in the cafeteria,” Cassel said, noting students will not be able to serve themselves and instead will be served by the cafeteria staff.
Cassel said the district will brainstorm different scenarios ranging from a normal return to school to e-learning and everything in between.
“We’re taking it all into account,” he said.
“We’re fortunate that we are smaller,” Cassel said of the district’s size and student enrollment. “It’s a little more manageable for us.”
Cassel said he will continue to meet with DeKalb County superintendents and health experts and will have proposals to present to the school board in July, including how the district plans to open and back-up plans for if the situation changes.
“I think everybody is in this ‘wait and see,’” Cassel said. “We will see, come July.”
Also Monday night, the board voted to hire Emma Lucas as an English teacher and head volleyball coach, Alisha Hochstetter as a junior-high math teacher and Ashley Strack as a third-grade teacher.
The board accepted the retirements of third-grade teacher Mindy Stevens and Title I teacher Frances Gould. Board member Lee Stoy thanked them for their service.
The district has received donations of $200 from the Hamilton Lake Association and $150 from the Hamilton Fish and Game Club.
The board approved transferring up to $50,000 from the education fund to the cafeteria fund, which is not self-sustaining. A cafeteria fund deficit has accumulated over several years, and the board agreed in future it would be prudent to address the transfer each year rather than after a period of several years.
