ANGOLA — University of Texas at Austin research shows how likely schools in the four-county area would end up with students or staff showing up with COVID-19, based on current conditions that are presented in an interactive map produced by the New York Times.
The map, published Friday, allows users to input their county name to determine how many infected people would show up to school that day based on local COVID-19 conditions and the size of the school.
“It’s meant to guide schools so they can anticipate when it might be safe, or easier, to open and bring kids in,” said Lauren Ancel Meyers, an epidemiologist at the University of Texas at Austin who led the research team, as quoted by the New York Times.
Here are the estimates for each county in northeast In diana, as presented in the New York Times interactive database that was drawn from other databases held by the newspaper and the university’s research:
• DeKalb County: A school of 500 would see at least one infected person show up while three would arrive at a school of 1,000.
• LaGrange County would see two infected people show up at a school of 500 and four at a school of 1,000.
• At Noble County, it would be two infected people at a school of 500 and three for a school of 1,000.
• In Steuben County, the numbers would be the same as LaGrange, two people at a school of 500 and four in a school of 1,000.
None of the schools would end up with infected persons showing up in schools with 100 people, the database said.
The projections are rough guidelines based on the estimated prevalence of the virus in each county, which is drawn from a New York Times database of cases, and estimates that five people may be infected for each known case, the newspaper’s story said. The estimates reflect current levels of infection around the country and are likely to change, improving or worsening in individual communities over coming weeks and months.
The estimates assume that children are as likely to carry and transmit the virus as adults — “a large assumption, given the unknowns about children,” said Spencer Fox, a member of the research team.
In Steuben County, based on the estimates, the likelihood of students or faculty showing up to school with the COVID-19 infection would be more likely in the larger schools, if the research proves true.
That would mean it would be more likely that Metropolitan School District of Steuben County and Prairie Heights Community Schools would see people with COVID-19 showing up at school.
In 2020, there were 849 students at Angola High School, 659 at Angola Middle School and 407 at Ryan Park Elementary School, said data from the Indiana Department of Education. The other MSD schools are Hendry Park Elementary (359), Carlin Park Elementary (273) and Pleasant Lake Elementary (123).
Prairie Heights’ school populations were very similar in number in 2020, with 423 at the high school, 445 at the middle school and 488 at the elementary.
Fremont had 377 in the elementary this past year, 300 at the high school and 295 in the middle school.
At Hamilton, there were 165 students in the elementary this year and 134 in the junior-senior high school.
The Herald Republican reached out to the superintendents of the four school districts for comment.
