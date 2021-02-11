INDIANAPOLIS — If schools allow students to drop their masks while at their desk in the classroom, they'll also be effectively dropping their chance to take advantage of looser rules for quarantine and contact tracing offered by the state.
So the offer from the Indiana State Department of Health may have little to no impact on classrooms in the four-county area, as many schools have been allowing students to take a break from their masks when they're sitting separated at their desks.
Last week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box announced new guidelines for schools on who has to quarantine and when if exposed to a student or adult who tests positive for COVID-19.
The state loosened the rules after a semester of school in 2020 showed that there was very little transmission among students in situations where they're kept at least 3 feet apart — a shorter distance than the typical 6-foot recommendation — and if they remain masked at all times.
Box announced that, in situations that meet those two guidelines, students wouldn't any longer be considered a "close contact exposure" and therefore forced into quarantine.
But it's the second part of that new guideline that is likely to be a sticking point for many schools, since for it to apply, students must be masked at all times.
When school started in fall, districts were setting policies which would generally allow students to de-mask at their desks, giving them a break from wearing a face covering for hours every day.
For example, East Noble, at the time, had summarized its policy as "stand up, mask up," stating that students and staff needed to be mask when up away from their desks but could drop the cloth while working at their desk.
But on questioning from KPC Media Group Wednesday this week, Box affirmed that if a student de-masks while at their desk, they would be disqualified from taking advantage of the more lenient quarantine rules.
"It really does," invalidate the new guidelines, Box said Wednesday. "That safety of wearing your mask, this is specifically in your classroom, doing your very best to distance beyond 3 feet ... it is incredibly rare for individuals to get infected."
School districts across the state are also being given the opportunity to obtain rapid-result COVID-19 tests to use in their schools for students who return to school early from quarantine.
The state loosened restrictions on quarantine length at the end of 2020, based on new guidance at the time from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that would allow students to return to school after seven days in quarantine if they remain totally asymptomatic and after they obtained a negative COVID-19 test taken on day five, six or seven after exposure or after 10 days if they did not get tested.
In order to return, however, students coming back early are also required to remain masked at all times in school through the normal 14 days as a precaution just in case they do develop symptoms in that second week, even though that's rare.
Rapid-result tests are notably less accurate than genetic tests taken by deep nasal swab and sent to a lab for analysis, especially on people who are not actively symptomatic with things like fever, runny nose or cough.
Box acknowledged that accuracy discrepancy on Wednesday but said that the rapid tests would be a second line of defense if that student starts to show symptoms.
Since they wouldn't be able to return until after they already had a negative genetic test or a longer wait without showing any symptoms, the rapid test would not be used as a general screening tool but instead of situations if a student starts appearing ill.
Students coming back early should be treated with extra caution until they are passed that suggested 14-day mark after exposure, Box said.
"It's critical that only people who are totally asymptomatic do this route and wear a mask at all times," Box said. "We 100% believe that mask will prevent the spread as long as they're fastidious."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.