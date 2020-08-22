KENDALLVILLE — The good news? The Kendallville Police Department announced this week it had hired four new officers.
The not-so-good news? Thanks to the coronavirus, those officers have to wait on training at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.
The more good news? ILEA has extended the deadline for new officers to go through the training to two years instead of one, according to Tim Horty, the executive director at the academy.
Prior to the ILEA change, officers have one year from their date of employment as a police officer to complete formal ILEA training.
Extending that time frame to two years was necessitated by the coronavirus and its impact on the academy.
"The ILEA is struggling like everyone to maintain the health and safety of our students and staff while continuing with business as close to normal as possible," Horty said. "The most recently graduated class (220) was postponed in March and restarted in late May.
"We brought the class back 50 at a time and further subdivided them into groups of 10. Each group of 10 was involved in breakout sessions including firearms, emergency vehicle operations, physical tactics, traffic stops and classroom. They slept one to a room and ate meals in their dorm, room carryout style."
The lessons taught may be the same, but like everything else in the current pandemic crisis, things have changed.
"We are requiring masks in the public areas of the building, temperatures are taken each day of the staff and students as well as all other CDC guidelines and orders from Gov. Holcomb," Horty said.
The last class graduated July 3.
"Beginning Aug 3, the 221 class began with 100 students, sleeping two to a room," Horty said. "That helps us keep them socially distanced and as safe as possible. There are 48 Indiana State Police basics in the building currently as well as 25 Tier II students from hospital police departments and town marshals."
When Kendallville Police Chief Lance Waters announced his four hires this week, he also reported that none of them were scheduled for the next class, which has been scheduled to begin in November in Plainfield.
When the academy opened up the application process for November, "It filled up i seven minutes," Waters said.
The academy is only taking two officers per class from any one department. And since the academy is the only law enforcement training program in the state, demand is always high. Again, the academy is making adjustments to meet that demand.
"We have a class scheduled in November and I plan to cap it somewhere around 125, again to keep our basic students as safe as possible, Horty said. "I am painfully aware of the backup in training this pandemic has created. I am doing everything possible to keep our communities safe by training young police officers to work there."
It's not like the Kendallville Police Department will have to wait until its four new officers are ILEA certified to get any manpower help.
The current new crop of officers have recently completed 40-hour pre-basic course taught by certified instructors within the department. They are then put through a 12-14-week program where they ride with field training officers.
Only once the officers have passed the 40-hour pre-basic course and got the stamp of approval from their field training officers are they released to the road.
