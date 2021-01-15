ANGOLA — In the newest episode of Trine University’s Faculty Focus podcast, members of the university’s Center for Teaching Excellence discuss the challenges educators have faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and share highlights of presentations they will give at the upcoming Fort Wayne Teaching and Learning Conference.
Michelle Blank, assistant professor in the Department of Humanities and Communication, talks about ways to implement classroom activities that empower students to learn through their own decisions.
Dr. Jeremy Rentz, associate professor in the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, discusses strategies to offer hands-on learning as opposed to lecture.
Megan Tolin, assistant professor and director of education technology in the Franks School of Education, shares some tips for teaching in the online or hybrid environment.
Produced through the Trine Broadcasting Network, the Faculty Focus podcast features interviews with Trine University faculty members about current research and/or topics of interest to the community at large. Hosted by James Tew, senior director of content and communications, the podcast is available at facultyfocus.transistor.fm as well as on trineradio.com and platforms such as Spotify, iTunes, Google Play and Stitcher.
