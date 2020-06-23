AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Their ages are 51, 58 and 63, and all are reported to be recovering at home. They bring the county’s total to 142 cases.
DeKalb County now has seen 104 new cases in June, compared to only 38 from March 24 to May 31.
DeKalb County has reported an age for all but two of its 142 virus patients. The average age of those 140 patients is 43 years. Only 30 are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 4 months to 91 years. Only eight of the 135 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has reported four deaths from COVID-19: a 71-year-old whose death was reported Monday; an 82-year-old woman whose death was reported Thursday; a 79-year-old man whose death was reported June 15; and a 65-year-old man who died April 13.
A total of 1,816 DeKalb County residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 8% of those testing positive, according to Tuesday’s report from the Indiana Department of Health.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines. Additionally, please continue to wear a face mask in public settings,” the county Health Department said in a news release.
LaGrange hits 1% threshold
More than 1% of LaGrange County’s population has tested positive for coronavirus all-time, one of only five counties in Indiana to cross that threshold.
LaGrange County added 12 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health’s midday report.
At 408 cases, LaGrange County has passed 1% of its population with known cases, sitting at 103 cases per 10,000 residents, or 1.03 per 100.
As the state report captures only known cases — those who have tested positive for COVID-19 — and many cases are known to have gone either undiagnosed or been carried asymptomatically, total exposure in the county is likely higher.
The increase put LaGrange County at No. 5 overall of Indiana’s 92 counties for per-capita case rate. Only White County (1.033%), Marion County (1.138%), neighboring Elkhart County (1.292%) and Cass County (4.312%), the site of a massive outbreak at a Tyson Foods plant, have higher per-capita rates.
By comparison, Noble County’s per-capita rate is 0.788%, with 0.321% in Steuben County and 0.32% in DeKalb County.
Noble County’s rate is also above the statewide per-capita rate, which sits at approximately 0.64%.
While Noble and DeKalb counties also saw sharp increases in cases after Memorial Day, those two counties have slowed in recent days back to growth in cases similar to before the holiday. LaGrange County is an exception, with the county continuously posting double-digit case increases almost daily for about a month.
The county has logged about 350 new cases since the holiday. LaGrange County overtook Noble County for the most cases in the four-county area on Saturday and has widened the gap since.
Close to 1-in-5 residents testing positive in LaGrange County are ending up in a hospital, with a recent hospitalization rate slightly above 18%. That’s been on par with the recent state rate, but higher than neighboring counties in the region.
Tuesday broke a four-day streak of deaths in LaGrange County and also saw no new deaths reported anywhere in the four-county area. Prior to Tuesday, LaGrange County recorded one new death each day from Friday through Monday.
Noble County still leads with 27 deaths — most attributable to outbreaks in nursing homes the county battled throughout April and May — with LaGrange County now at six deaths, DeKalb County at four and Steuben County at two.
Steuben County saw an increase of cases on Tuesday, jumping to 111, which is the low for the four-county area.
On a statewide level, COVID-19 has shown signs of slowing. Indiana’s daily averages in June have dropped to 361 cases and 19 deaths per day, down from 531 cases and 30 deaths daily in May.
A second phase of results from a statewide study by the IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health presented last week showed fewer active infections in its sample population, suggesting that the virus is not transmitting at as fast a rate as it had been during the first round of study in April.
That being said, northern Indiana’s health District 2, which includes Elkhart County, and District 3, which includes the four-county area and Allen County as well as six other regional counties, did not show that same level of improvement.
