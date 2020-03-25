FORT WAYNE — Dunn Associates, a Fort Wayne mental health practice group, is offering two counseling sessions at no cost to any community member with COVID-19 related distress.
“We are hopeful that people take advantage of this service to reduce the harmful effects of this shared experience of isolation, vulnerability, inconvenience and frustration,” the group said. “This offer is being extended to community members, community leaders, first responders or medical personnel.”
For more information or to schedule an appointment, people may call 484-5599, ext. 105, or send email to timthornetalktherapy@gmail.com.
Dunn Associates said it is continuing to see clients on a regular basis during the COVID-19 pandemic, utilizing Telehealth and other technologies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.