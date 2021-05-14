ANGOLA — The Angola High School music department is closing out its COVID-19-altered schedule with a couple special events.
There will be two big events combined on Sunday as well as a percussion ensemble performance on Wednesday, said director Andrew Keiser.
Concerts, mattress sale
Sunday will be a big day for the music program. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. there will be a mattress sale to benefit the band at Angola Middle School. During the middle of the day there will be a spring concert performance by the concert band and the jazz band. The concert is at 2 p.m. at the football stadium.
On Wednesday at 7 p.m. the percussion ensemble concert will be held. It is in the high school auditorium.
Both events are free to the public.
The band will also perform in the June 6 high school graduation exercise.
Getting back to normal
This past school year has seen the marching season and other Indiana State School Music Association competitions put on hold or go to virtual formats.
“Just like the rest of us, we’re hoping everything returns to normal,” Keiser said about the upcoming school year.
Keiser said he was optimistic after being involved in a meeting with ISSMA officials earlier this week.
Last week the jazz band performed outdoors due to COVID-19.
“The marching starts soon,” Keiser said.
The Marching Hornets are currently proceeding as all is normal. Practices are coming soon and, with festivals and the like on their way, “We’ve got to get ready for parades,” Keiser said.
This will be like any other year, moving toward the summer when practice for the fall gets started in July.
“We need to get everybody to learn the moves — it’s been a few months — and we’ve got to train the freshmen,” he said.
And so it is. One school year — one few would like to see repeated — is coming to a close, and right on its heels, a new one begins.
