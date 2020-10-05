ANGOLA — It turned out to be a perfect day for a tailgate.
More than 300 Trine University students met with representatives from 43 accounting, civil engineering, construction, healthcare, higher education, law enforcement, manufacturing, nonprofit and retail business and organizations at the Tailgating for Talent event held Sept. 24.
The unique career fair attracted one company from Arizona as well as the Kansas Highway Patrol.
With temperatures in the high 70s under sunny skies, students were able to interact with representatives in the MTI Center parking lot while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Several companies brought RVs or other equipment to showcase their products in the expanded space.
In evaluations provided after the event, employer representatives and students said they enjoyed the outdoor setting and felt it was an effective way to host the event while adhering to COVID-19 regulations.
"I wish more schools would do events like this!" one employer said. "It was innovative and productive. Thank you!"
Shambaugh & Son was the presenting sponsor for the event. Troyer Group and Cardinal Glass were partner sponsors, and C.E. Electronics, Federated Insurance, Jayco, Northeastern Center, SME and Wieland Chase were supporting sponsors.
Trine's next career event will be a Virtual Career and Internship Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, on Handshake. For more information, email Lynne Koepper at koepperl@trine.edu.
