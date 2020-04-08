GARRETT — The Greater Garrett group, in collaboration with the Garrett Public Library, again is hosting a food drive that will benefit the Community Care Food Pantry in Garrett.
The drive is being held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the Garrett Public Library, at the corner of Randolph and Houston streets.
As the number of people who recently have become unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly increases, the number of people who could use assistance in meeting their basic nutritional needs is also growing, organizers said.
The pantry is low on items including Hamburger Helper and Tuna Helper, spaghetti sauce and rice side dishes.
Greater Garrett said it appreciates the fantastic response from the community during the first drive three weeks ago, when citizens generously donated 859 pounds of nonperishable food and more than $300 in monetary contributions.
For more details, people can visit the Greater Garrett Facebook page.
