INDIANAPOLIS — For the second time in the past week, LaGrange County has logged a new COVID-19 death.
That comes amid the backdrop of Indiana setting another all-time record high for new COVID-19 cases, which the state has done at least once every week for the past seven weeks.
The 17th death in LaGrange County occurred on Tuesday, just three days after the 16th death, which happened Saturday.
The new death was a person in their 60s, said demographic information from the state.
To date, LaGrange County has had three deaths among people in their 60s, 10 among people in their 70s and four people who were 80 or older.
LaGrange County has seen the smallest increase in cases in the four-county area in recent weeks, however, the county also tests far less than other counties. Cases have risen sharply in LaGrange County from where they were a month ago, however, even despite the low daily testing averages.
Hospitalization numbers have been up in LaGrange County recently, however, with 18 patients admitted to hospitals since Oct. 15, according to the Regenstrief Institute.
Historically, about 1-in-6 patients who enter the hospital for COVID-19 treatments end up dying there.
Steuben County has had 14 hospitalizations since Oct. 15, while Noble County has had 21 and DeKalb County 22, suggesting that the region may see more deaths in the next few weeks.
The average hospital stay for COVID-19 patients is about two weeks, according to Regenstrief.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to hit new record highs for the pandemic, with the total number of admitted patients across the state hitting 1,897 as of Tuesday, the highest ever since the state starting tracked hospitalizations in early April.
On Wednesday, cases once again hit a new all-time high, clocking in at 3,758 cases, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
That beats the previous all-time high of 3,618 set on Thursday of last week.
The new record-breaking high occurring on a Wednesday is unusual and foreboding for the rest of the week, as case counts usually rise even higher on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It's possible case counts will rise even higher as this week closes out, hitting even higher records.
This entire week has been running far higher than the previous week, which itself was record-breaking. Comparing like days of the week, cases have been running about 600-1,200 higher each day compared to last week, showing that the numbers are not slowing at all.
The record case count came on more than 37,000 total tests, but positivity has continued climbing to 10.04%, the third consecutive day that positivity has been over 10%.
In September, statewide positive was at 4% or less, showing how sharply cases have risen in comparison to testing.
The state logged 25 deaths on Wednesday, down from the Tuesday total of 49 but still running higher than the October average.
Locally, cases counts keep accelerating as counties are adding big numbers every day.
Noble County had the biggest increase Wednesday, adding 47 new cases, followed by DeKalb County with 31 cases, Steuben County with 20 cases and LaGrange County with 15.
That's more than 100 new cases in the four-county area in one day.
No new deaths were reported outside of LaGrange County, with Noble County remaining at 35 all-time, DeKalb County at 13 and Steuben County at 10.
