AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 148 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
Both patients who died were more than 70 years old, the department said. No further information about the deaths will be released.
To date, 25 county residents have died from the viral disease. The last previous death was reported Friday.
The case total sets a new high for a three-day weekend report, surpassing 68 reported on Nov. 19.
The previous high for a single day is 46, reported Friday. The weekend total averages 49.33 cases per day, so at least one of the three days surpassed 46 cases.
The weekend’s new patients include six who are age 10 or younger; 16 between 11-20 years; 34 between ages 21-30; 29 who are 31-40; 16 who are 41-50; 21 who are 51-60; 11 who are 61-70; 10 who are 71-80; four who are 81-90 and one between the ages of 91 and 100.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,467. The county has added 322 cases in the past seven days. It took five months from the first case on March 24 to pass 300 on Aug. 24.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 123 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 10 since Friday, including 27 who have been treated by intensive care units, an increase of two since Friday.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
