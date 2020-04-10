Monday, April 13
• Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser Ave., Ashley, 6 p.m. Departments, 5:30 p.m.
• Orland Town Council, Orland Community Building, 9535 W. S.R. 120, Orland, 6:30 p.m.
• Steuben County 4-H Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m. Email mosier@purdue.edu for virtual connectivity information.
• Clear Lake Board of Zoning Appeals, canceled.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 14
• Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners, Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport, 5220 W. U.S. 20, Angola, 5:30 p.m.
• Fremont Park Board, Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District Board, NISWMD office, 2320 W. C.R. 800S, Ashley, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, April 15
• Hudson Town Council, town hall, 115 Parsonage St., Hudson, 10 a.m. Special meeting.
• Steuben County Board of Health, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m. Call 668-4609.
Thursday, April 16
• Steuben County Design Review Committee, Steuben County Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 8:30 a.m.
