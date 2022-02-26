INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's first-time COVID-19 vaccination numbers hit an all-time low for the third consecutive week as the state's efforts to vaccinate unprotected Hoosiers has nearly ground to a halt.
With just over 54% of Hoosiers vaccinated against COVID-19, Indiana's is on pace to hit 55% in two months or longer, while 60% now looks like a mark the state will never hit, barring some rapid swing in attitudes about vaccination in the future.
This past week, Indiana logged just 5,106 new first-time vaccinations, a new all-time weekly low, down from 6,577 a week ago. The state has hit new record low first-time vaccine numbers the past three weeks and amid rapidly falling case numbers after this winter's omicron variant surge, the Indiana State Department of Health is also starting to wind down some COVID-19 response efforts.
Numbers bottomed out locally again this week, with just 14 vaccinations in LaGrange County and 10 each in DeKalb and Steuben County's.
Noble County's vaccination numbers displayed as negative this week, likely due to the health department correcting errors in assignments of county of residence in past weeks, although that too is a signal that the county had very few new vaccinations given.
Booster dose distribution has also basically ground to a halt. Once the state was giving more than 25,000 booster shots to fully vaccinated individuals per day and that numbers has now fallen to only around 1,000 per day.
About half of fully vaccinated individuals have gone on to get a booster six months after their initial shots, as recommended, while the other half hasn't.
All combined, the state's vaccine drives appears to be effectively over at this point, with sporadic Hoosiers stepping in to get shots at this point.
Statewide, 54.3% of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated to date, while the four-county area trails behind that statewide average widely.
Steuben County still sits shy of half at 45%, DeKalb County remains at 41%, Noble County at 39.5% and LaGrange County at a state-worst 21.4%.
Those figures aren't likely to change as voluntary demand has dwindled to near-nothing and efforts to compel vaccination through mandates was struck down at the Supreme Court.
Vaccination has proven to be effective for those who received it.
About 9% of vaccinated individuals went on to suffer a breakthrough case and still catch the virus, but that's markedly lower than an infection rate of as high as 29.5% for the state's unvaccinated since Dec. 14, 2020, the date of Indiana's first vaccines going out.
Hospitalization and death rates were also markedly lower for vaccinated individuals.
Since February 2021, about 0.66% of fully vaccinated Hoosiers went on to die after suffering a breakthrough infection, lower than the 1.1% death rate for unvaccinated individuals over that same span.
The vaccinated death rate is lower despite Indiana's vaccinated population being, on average, significantly older and therefore at a much higher baseline risk of severe illness or death if they contract the virus.
(Editor's Note: This will be the final weekly vaccine roundup produced by KPC News due to the declining vaccination numbers across the state. Updates about statewide vaccine efforts and numbers will be included in other continuing COVID-19 coverage including weekly statistical updates and month-in-review stories.)
