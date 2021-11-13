INDIANAPOLIS — After rising during the first week of COVID-19 vaccine distribution to children ages 5-11, statewide vaccine numbers dipped slightly across Indiana, but were up locally as counties began giving out shots to youngsters.
Statewide first-time vaccine recipients dropped about 3,000, but local shots were up close to 100 this week.
Across Indiana, vaccine numbers fell to 27,744 on the week, down slightly from 30,414 the week prior.
Those first-time numbers are still up due to vaccine distribution to children age 5-11, which just recently started, as first-time shots had fallen below 12,000 on the week before child vaccination efforts had started.
Locally, county vaccine numbers were up to 393 on the week, up from 313 a week prior.
Noble County led the local vaccine effort with 151 people immunized on the week, followed by 129 in DeKalb County, 58 in Steuben County and 55 in LaGrange County.
Local counties have been running some clinics to vaccinate children age 5-11, who just became eligible for Pfizer vaccines, which are given at a dose about one-third the strength of the dose given to adults.
Children are at the lowest risk of severe illness or death from COVID-19, but can still contract and transmit the virus to others, including people at higher risk.
Vaccination of children can also help them avoid time out of school, as most districts allow for vaccinated students to skip quarantine if exposed to the virus unless they begin showing symptoms. While vaccinated people can contract and potentially spread the virus, they’re less likely to do so than unvaccinated people.
Indiana’s vaccination rate for eligible Hoosiers age 5 and up ticked up to 53.7%. The state’s vaccine rate dipped last week when about 609,000 were added into the “eligible” category, but since vaccine doses are separated by a month, no children age 5-11 have yet become fully vaccinated.
Local counties continue to lag the statewide average widely.
Steuben County has 44.6% of its eligible population fully vaccinated, followed by 40.8% in DeKalb County, 39.3% in Noble County and 22.8% in LaGrange County.
Virus activity in the state has started ticking up again after making about six weeks of improvement following the peak of the late-summer surge driven by the delta variant of COVID-19. Numbers peaked in mid-September and were consistently falling.
By that progress stalled by the end of October and COVID-19 metrics have again started to turn upward.
The winter months were the worst for Indiana last year, when the state hit its highest cases, hospitalizations and deaths ever. However, at that time, the state hadn’t begun vaccination efforts yet, so the virus had a full Hoosier population to chain through.
Now, about 50% of the state’s total population is fully vaccinated, and although vaccinated people can potentially suffer a breakthrough case, statistics this year show that people who had their shots are less likely to contract the virus and, if they do, less likely to suffer a serious case.
More than 80% of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths during the surge were from the state’s unvaccinated half, while those who were vaccinated were less likely to catch the virus and, when they did, were less likely to develop a serious case.
