INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is offering another round of rental assistance and utility assistance to Hoosiers financially impacted by COVID-19, but this time the program has 18 times as much money behind it.
The state is devoting a total of $448 million toward new rental assistance programs, dwarfing a first round of rental assistance the state offered in 2020, totaling $25 million for the entire state.
Of that total, $76 million is being split among six local governments to run their own program — Elkhart County, Fort Wayne, Hamilton County, Lake County, St. Joseph County and Marion County/Indianapolis — with the other $372 million being administered by the state to be available to all other communities across the state.
Fort Wayne is receiving $8.1 million for its local program.
Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority Director Jacob Sipe announced the new program on Wednesday, which will be available via indianahousingnow.com when the program receives final approval from the federal government.
The new program will be available to any renter household in Indiana that needs assistance and is not currently receiving it from another source.
The program will provide up to 12 months of rental assistance and/or money for utility and home energy costs. The rental assistance can be applied to past-due rent and or upcoming rental payments.
To be eligible for assistance, renter households will need to either qualify for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experience financial hardships due to COVID-19 and can demonstrate a risk of homelessness or housing instability with aid.
Households must also be at or below 80% of median income levels.
For example, a two-person household must earn less than $46,250 annually, $57,850 for four-person households and $67,100 for a six-person household, Sipe said.
Information about the program will be available at indianahousingnow.com and Hoosiers will be able to sign up at that website or call 211 when the program is available.
The state is waiting for revised guidance from the U.S. Department of Treasury before applications can be accepted.
Fort Wayne residents will need to apply through the local program, and a contact website or phone number has not yet been established, Sipe said.
The new program applies only to renters. Homeowners who are at risk of foreclosure can seek aid via 877gethope.org, Sipe said.
