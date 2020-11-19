ANGOLA — Santa Claus is coming to town!
But unlike the way the Jolly Old Elf and the Missus have been set up for a generation or so on the Public Square — most recently in The Brokaw Movie House — Santa and Mrs. Claus will be set up in a display in the Steuben Community Center parking lot, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, and people will be able to drive through to share a wave and their wishes.
The event will be held on the usual night, the Friday after Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 27 this year. It will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The change is being made in order to make visiting Santa as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This was a difficult decision for us to make, but one we had to make for the community,” said Colleen McNabb-Everage, president of the Downtown Angola Coalition, organizer of the event.
McNabb-Everage said she was in consultation with the Steuben County Health Department about the way to hold the annual event in a manner that would be safe yet still allow children of the community a chance to see Santa.
To visit Santa, people are being asked to enter the Steuben Community Center north parking lot off of South Wayne Street. Vehicles will proceed through the parking lot, past Santa’s village at the main entrance to the Community Center, then exiting on South Martha Street.
There will be candy canes and cookies that will be distributed in a safe fashion to people in their vehicles.
There also will be a mailbox set up for children to drop off their letters to Santa, who will collect them for safe keeping.
Santa will be arriving on the Bryan family’s antique sleigh as usual, but people are going to have to be patient for his arrival. People cannot be in the Community Center parking lot out of their vehicles to greet Santa. In addition to keeping visitors safe from COVID-19, care is being taken to keep Santa safe, too, due to his advancing age.
Members of the Angola Police Department will be on hand to direct traffic.
Wagon rides out
Wagon rides around historic downtown Angola have been canceled this year due to the pandemic.
A number of logistic issues came up with the rides, including keeping people apart in lines and drastically limiting the number of people who could be in the wagons could have caused long wait times.
The sponsor for the rides this year was JICI Construction Inc.
