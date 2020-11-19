In this Dec. 7, 2019 file photo, Santa and Mrs. Claus give a big wave while out one the Public Square in downtown Angola. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa’s arrive in the downtown this year will be relocated to the Steuben Community Center at 317 S. Wayne St., from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27. In-person visits with Santa had to be scrapped this year due rising COVID-19 spread in the community. People will be able to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus as they pass by in their vehicles at the Community Center. Holiday wagon rides have been canceled this year.