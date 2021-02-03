ANGOLA — For nearly five months, Steuben County Sheriff’s Department investigator Austin Rowlands stared at a stack of documents on his desk that he had developed in building a child molesting case against Preston Allen Young, 35, whose last known address was in Kentucky.
Since police started investigating two July 2019 molesting cases this past October that involved two suspects, Rowlands said one of the suspects, Young, had gone off the grid, he all but disappeared from the face of the earth. But Rowlands kept working the case, hoping to bring it to a conclusion that resulted in an arrest.
And getting rid of that stack of documents.
“It all came together fairly well,” said Mike Meeks, chief deputy of the Sheriff’s Department.
After getting kicked out of a building where he was staying in Kendallville and ending up on the radar of police in October 2020, Young was no where to be found in northeast Indiana, or anywhere else for that matter.
The commercial building he had been staying in was either owned or occupied by the father of the then-13-year-old victim Young and another man had allegedly molested in her rural Angola home. The unrelated incidents, occurring in July 2019, court records say, were just brought to light in October 2020.
Young and Travis Coleman Weaver, 35, of Rome City, have both been arrested in connection with separate molesting charges. Both face Level 1 felony charges of child molesting. Young also faces a charge of Level 4 child molesting. Both of their cases are working through Steuben Superior Court. A Level 1 felony is punishable by up to 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Weaver, who is out on $50,000 bond, was brought into custody in December. Finding Young took a lot of old-fashioned police work, albeit aided by modern technology.
Young, Rowlands said, has been a drifter over the years. He has racked up a number of charges and convictions across the country, including California, Montana, Ohio, Kentucky, “and now Indiana,” Rowlands said.
In an interview with police after his arrest on Friday, Young reportedly told Rowlands he had been been living below Chicago — the lower level streets of the Windy City where the homeless congregate — since he was kicked out of the Kendallville building where he had been living until sometime in July 2019. That’s when the victim’s father sent Young packing after he kept tailing the 13-year-old victim when he would visit their rural Angola home, court records said.
Since October 2020, Rowlands has been trying to track down Young, mainly through an old cell phone number his investigation turned up.
“We could not find him. We used every law enforcement means available,” Rowlands said. That included tapping into other law enforcement agencies — from local to federal — and resources around the country.
Day after day then week after week went by before Rowlands finally had success. Young apparently reactivated his cell phone, using the same number police had for him.
Using a decoy, police started sending messages to Young.
“I used a decoy,” Rowlands said. “It wasn’t the victim. We would never use a juvenile.”
Nor was the decoy posing as a juvenile. Young was provided a bus ticket by police, who were able to lure him to a bus station in South Bend. Police would not say under what pretenses or for what purposes Young would end up in South Bend, other than they lured him there.
When Young arrived in South Bend on Friday, Steuben County officers were waiting for him.
“When we picked him up, that blind-sided him,” Rowlands said.
Young is now in the custody of the Steuben County Jail. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Both Young and Weaver allegedly had sexual contact with the 13-year-old girl in July 2019, whose story came to light after she revealed it to a therapist, who then alerted authorities.
The men were friends of the father of the victim, court records say.
Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser said it is not uncommon for his office to investigate child molesting cases where the victim has more than one assailant.
Weaver is represented by a team of Indianapolis attorneys, with the lead lawyer listed in the case as Tom F. Hirschauer III. A jury trial scheduled for April 29.
Young had his initial hearing on Monday. Cedrick Hollabaugh was appointed as counsel for Young. His trial is set for June 10.
Both men have been ordered to not have any contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.