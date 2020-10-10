INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana set an all-time high cases record for the second consecutive day, crossing 1,900 for the first time.
The state also logged more than 20 deaths and the daily positivity rate topped 6% for the first time in a month.
According to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana recorded 1,918 new cases of COVID-19, a new single-day record.
That topped the previous record set on Friday of 1,816 by more than a hundred new cases.
The state’s highest-ever case count came on a day when testing was high again at nearly 30,000, but that still resulted in a one-day positivity rate of 6.45%. The last time positivity was over 6% was Sept. 10 and Indiana has been over 5% — a benchmark for the state — 11 of the past 13 days.
The state also logged 21 deaths in Saturday’s report, the 15th day in the last 18 that the state has recorded double-digit death totals. The state is now averaging approximately 15 deaths per day in October, higher than the 11 per day average in September.
The total statewide hospital COVID-19 census remains high at 1,180, the highest point since late May.
Locally, cases are rising at much sharper rates than they had throughout September.
On Saturday, Steuben County added 19 cases, Noble County was up 15 cases, LaGrange County increased 13 cases and DeKalb County added eight cases. No new deaths were reported Saturday, with Noble County at 33, LaGrange County at 12, DeKalb County at 11 and Steuben County at nine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.