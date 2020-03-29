ANGOLA — People wanting a little break from sheltering in place during Indiana’s stay-at-home order can venture outdoors and play a game of bingo with a new game produced by the Steuben County Tourism Bureau.
The Bureau has come up with a “Nature Hike Scavenger Hunt Bingo” card that can be downloaded from the Bureau’s website, lakes101.org, or from a link online connected to this news story.
Tourism Bureau Executive Director June Julien said the game was a way for parents and children to get outdoors and have a little fun during the stay-at-home order. Places like Pokagon State Park, Chain O’ Lakes State Park and local nature preserves are still open to hiking.
Players print off their cards at home and take them outdoors to their favorite nature preserve, state park or the woods on the back 40 and check off various items found in nature.
There are all sorts of items found in nature, like birds, trees, berries, frogs and the like that can be checked off in a bingo-like fashion. There’s also the obligatory free space in the middle.
There are no prizes; it’s just for fun.
Julien said there will be another bingo game produced this week that will feature photos from Pokagon State Park for people to find and check off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.