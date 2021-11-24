INDIANAPOLIS — Northeast Indiana is racked with red again.
This week, all four counties in the local area — LaGrange, Steuben, Noble and DeKalb — received red ratings representing "very high" spread of COVID-19, the worst rating on the state's four-level system, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.
It's the first time since Jan. 13 — the end of the state's all-time worst surge seen last winter — that all four local counties received red ratings at the same time.
The region as a whole is the state's worst at the moment, with nine of the 11 counties receiving the worst rating this week located in the northeast quadrant of the state.
The local drop in ratings came amid another weekly worsening of statewide rankings, with almost all of the state again seeing high spread of the virus.
Statewide, 11 counties are now rated red, up from six a week ago. The number of counties rated orange for "high" spread rose from 62 to 73 this week.
Indiana is almost out of yellow counties representing "moderate" spread. Only eight of those remain and all eight are in the southern part of the state.
The state once again has zero counties rated blue with low spread, returning to that goose egg again since last being there on Oct. 20.
Locally, Noble and Steuben counties vaulted into red ratings this week, joining LaGrange and DeKalb counties that had already been there in previous weeks.
In Noble County, the county saw sizable increases in both cases and positivity to send it back into red. Cases rose to 559 per 100,000, up from 412 per 100,000, while positivity shot up to 15.25% from 13.33% last week.
In Steuben County, it was the same story, with cases climbing to 716 per 100,000 and positivity launching up to 17.21%, a large jump from 10.59% last week.
Counties earn a red rating if both cases exceed 200 per 100,000 and positivity tops 15%.
Those two joined LaGrange and DeKalb, which have already been red for multiple weeks. LaGrange County has now been in red for four consecutive weeks, while DeKalb County is on its third.
And both are likely to stay there, as they're both trending in the wrong direction.
LaGrange County saw cases increase to 408 per 100,000 from 262 per 100,000 last week, while positivity rocketed even higher to 28.36% from 22.22% last week.
For the fourth week, LaGrange County claims the title of the state's worst positivity rate, nearly six percentage points higher than the second-worst county.
Speaking of that second-worst county, DeKalb County clinched that title again this week too, with positivity up to 22.91% from 19.21% a week ago. Cases, which were already the highest in the state last week, have gone even higher to 800 per 100,000, up from 648 per 100,000.
DeKalb County holds onto the highest per-capita case rate in the state for the second consecutive week, ahead of Huntington County at 766 per 100,000. Behind those two is another local county — Stueben County — with its 716 cases per 100,000 ranking third-worst among all 92 counties.
Northeast Indiana remains the state’s worst region of the state. Aside from the local four-county area, neighboring Elkhart and Whitley counties are also red.
Of the 12 counties in the 3rd Congressional District, half are now red, while the remainder are orange.
Indiana is in the midst of another late-fall rise in cases. Although it's unlikely Indiana will hit marks close to the November-December-January stretch last year, when activity rocketed to its all-time worst points, the state is once again seeing rising cases and hospitalizations from the virus.
Deaths haven't started ticking up yet, but rises in the statewide death rate typically don't start until about a month after other fast-moving metrics change direction first.
The state had been coming out of a summer surge after the highly infectious delta variant of the virus hit a peak in mid-September. The state saw about a month and a half of declining cases and hospitalizations until November started and activity started rising as temperatures started falling.
It appears that COVID-19, like other viruses, may experience some seasonality. Cases were at their lowest points during summer 2020 and 2021, and have run higher in the fall and winter months.
The virus continues to impact mostly the state's ongoing unvaccinated half.
Since August, about 80% of new cases and deaths have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers, although the split between people who got shots and those who didn't has been about 50/50.
As for hospitalizations, 92% of all new hospitalizations since Aug. 27 have been among unvaccinated Hoosiers, compared to just 8% of people suffering a breakthrough case.
Northeast Indiana as a region lags far behind the statewide average when it comes to vaccinations.
Just over 50% of all Hoosiers are fully vaccinated — children younger than 5 can't be and those 5-11 have just started getting shots so most aren't fully protected at this time — but the four-county area is well behind that overall average. Steuben County sits at 42%, followed by DeKalb at 38%, Noble County at 37% and LaGrange County a state-lowest 21%.
