INDIANAPOLIS — LaGrange County reported its 16th death from COVID-19 as of Monday’s statewide report.
The death, according to the state data, occurred on Saturday and was a person 80 or older.
To date, four deaths in LaGrange County have been people 80 or older, 10 were residents in their 70s and two were people in their 60s. No one younger than 60 has died of COVID-19 in LaGrange County.
The death on the last day of the month means LaGrange County tallied four fatalities from COVID-19 in the month, with the others occurring on Oct. 3, Oct. 9 and Oct. 13. LaGrange County’s four deaths in the month were the most in the four-county area in October.
No other deaths were reported in the four-county area Monday, with Noble County remaining at 35 all-time, DeKalb County at 13 and Steuben County at nine.
LaGrange County saw the smallest increase in new cases in October, but still saw a significant uptick from September. The county had just 51 cases recorded in September, but more than quadrupled in October, logging 223 cases on the month.
Actual case counts in LaGrange County may be much higher, but the county has the lowest per-capita testing rate in Indiana, with only about 11% of residents having been tested at one point or another. Meanwhile, the state crossed 25% of all Hoosiers having been tested at least once last week.
As for the state as a whole, expect to see COVID-19 numbers hit new highs again this week, as case counts are already running higher week-to-week into new uncharted territory.
November is opening much the same way all of October went, with COVID-19 numbers climbing and no signs of slowing down.
As of Monday’s report to the Indiana State Department of Health, Indiana logged 3,077 new cases of COVID-19 on top of 2,750 cases logged Sunday.
Both numbers are hundreds higher than last week’s Sunday and Monday figures, which were in turn hundreds higher than the previous week’s numbers. Last week, when numbers trended high in the early week, they hit new records later in the week.
The 3,077 was easily the largest Monday total ever, surpassing 1,974 cases that was the previous high set last Monday.
Case counts are usually the lowest early in the week due to testing sites and labs slowing over the weekend, and rise higher. The state had never crested 3,000 cases in a single day until last week — now cases have been over 3,000 four of the last five days.
The state also logged 28 deaths on Sunday and 26 deaths on Monday, both numbers higher than the monthly average in October. Deaths usually are the highest on Tuesday, so today’s report is likely to be even higher.
The number of deaths being logged around the state has gone up over the past month, from an average of 11 per day in September to 22 per day across the month of October, although tallies were even higher toward the end of the month.
State health officials have been battling renewed outbreaks in nursing homes, where the virus has re-emerged as wider community spread has allowed the virus to snake back into older, more vulnerable populations.
Statewide hospitalizations increased slightly to 1,759 total patients admitted across the state. After rising sharply from late September through October, new admissions have slowed slightly over about the last week, but are still increasing, just at a slower rate.
Historically about 18% of patients who enter a hospital for COVID-19 treatment end up dying there, so high hospitalization numbers are likely to continue heralding higher death counts for the foreseeable future.
The percentage of the state’s intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients has risen from less than 10% in mid-September to now nearly 25% across the state.
Locally, case counts continue to rise sharply.
Noble County added 49 new cases over Sunday and Monday, followed by DeKalb County at 47, Steuben County at 27 and LaGrange County at 15.
All four counties saw big surges in their case counts in October, with Noble County adding more than 400 cases last month, DeKalb County adding nearly 400 and Steuben County more than 300 cases.
