INDIANAPOLIS — As of Wednesday, about 4-in-5 Hoosiers are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine and state health officials are continuing to urge all people in Indiana to get their shot.
Indiana is in “a race between the vaccine and the variants,” Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said, which is why everyone should be aiming to get inoculated as soon as possible.
As it has for the last three months, vaccine discussion dominated most of Wednesday's statewide press conference with Gov. Eric Holcomb and his medical staff, coming on the day when Indiana has opened COVID-19 vaccines to everyone age 16 and older.
That means approximately 5.4 million — 80% of all Hoosiers — are able to register for a vaccine.
Children younger than 16 aren't yet eligible for vaccines because none of the three vaccines are authorized by the federal Food and Drug Administration for use in children.
That being said, Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver noted that testing of the Pfizer vaccine amid children age 12-15 have so far shown to be “100% efective at preventing COVID-19” and that the shots were well tolerated by those youth.
“Our hope is we will have another age group eligible to be vaccinated by summer,” Weaver said.
For the 80% of people who already can get a vaccine — and about 21% of those people already have become fully vaccinated either by getting two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine — state leaders continue to encourage Hoosiers to get signed up.
The oldest Hoosiers have signed up en masse, with 74% of those 80 and older signed up for or already vaccinated and uptake has been even higher at 77% for those in their 70s.
Uptake sits at 66% among those in their 60s but is lower afterward. People in their 50s have hit 48% uptake, while those in their 40s sit at 35%.
People in their 30s, who only became eligible on Monday, have already hit 25% registrations, while as of Wednesday, 10% of those in their 20s and 7% of eligible teens have already signed up.
Box announced that 21,000 people signed up in the first 30 minutes of expanded eligibility on Wednesday, while 96,000 Hoosiers had signed up by noon.
“Age is now the only eligibility requirement to receive a vaccine in Indiana,” Box said.
Box stressed the importance of vaccines as Indiana is starting to see increases in the number of COVID-19 alternative strains showing up in the state.
As viruses replicate, they have a chance to have errors in the genetic code, causing a mutation. While some mutations have no effect or can destroy a virus cell, others can give the virus an advantage to make it more infectious, more dangerous or possibly to circumvent current vaccine formulas.
Box noted that while alternative strains are only a small number of cases at this time, Indiana is seeing more of COVID-19 variant strains including the U.K., South Africa, Brazil and California variants.
Indiana's northern neighbor Michigan is one of the state's with the highest prevalence of the U.K. Variant of the virus, so there's a proximity concern there, too. The B117 U.K. variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19 that hit the U.S. in 2020 and also appears to result in higher hospitalizations rate than the original strain, Box said.
The state is also tracking “breakthrough cases” — infections occurring at least 14 days after their final dose of vaccine — to try to find out what's involved in those cases.
So far, Indiana has identified 221 breakthrough cases, which is less than 4/100ths of the total vaccinated population. While efficacy of the vaccines aren't absolute, infections are possible even after receiving the shot — the Pfizer and Moderna and vaccines have around 95% efficacy and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine about 70% — Indiana hopes to learn more about who is getting thoe infections after vaccination.
Box noted that about 1-in-5 of those breakthrough cases are people 80 and older, so infection may be in part due to their overall weaker immune systems less able to mount an effective response to the virus even after getting the shot.
Box said the state will be testing samples from those breakthrough cases to check for genetic variants but also to look for any patterns that may help inform future vaccination policy.
Variants are one of the main reasons why state health officials are strongly encouraging everyone, even young Hoosiers at low risk of serious illness or death, to get their vaccines.
“We know that the more infections we have, the higher risk of more mutations we have and getting a mutations that are worse or more concerning than the mutations we have now,” Box said, adding younger people who get vaccinated will also be protecting others from the possibility of breakthrough cases, especially among grandma and grandpa who are at high risk. “Younger people will get vaccinated they will continue to improve the atmoshpere and environment around their loved ones.”
Indiana is one week away from pulling back on COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for months, including dropping county-level restrictions dictated by a county's color code from the Indiana State Department of Health and turning the state mask mandate into a mask advisory, meaning masks won't be required in public but will be at the disrection of local authorities or businesses.
The mask mandate will remain in place for state government buildings, vaccine clinics and K-12 schools. Holcomb and Box elaborated that schools were not included in that loosening because children are not yet eligible for vaccines and Hoosiers should be confident that students can attend schools in-person with limited risk of contracting an illness, even if it ends up being a minor case.
Box went through the weekly data, noting to Hoosiers that cases are up slightly, positivity is up slightly, hospitalizations are up slightly and color-coded county ratings have worsened slightly over the last week, ending a streak of about three straight months of improvement.
“These metrics tell us cases are increasing in parts of the state which again serve as a reminder we can't throw caution to the wind,” Box said.
“The best way to prevent further loss of life is to follow the mitigation measures … and get vaccinated as soon as you're able,” Box said.
