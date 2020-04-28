INDIANAPOLIS — No county in Indiana is testing residents for COVID-19 at a lower rate than LaGrange County.
But the explanation, like many analysis that highlight LaGrange County as best or worst in the state by some metric, is likely due to the large Amish population.
Based on data from the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, LaGrange County has tested 135 residents for the coronavirus.
While that total isn’t the lowest in the state, on a per-capita basis, LaGrange County is at the bottom, testing at rate of 34.1 per 10,000 residents.
That’s below DeKalb County at 43.7, Steuben County at 63.9 and about half of Noble County’s rate of 66.6 per 10,000.
The highest per capita rate in the state belong to Cass County, which has tested 431.2 per 10,000.
Northeast and southwest Indiana are two regions that are lagging in per capita testing.
LaGrange County’s low testing rate appears likely due to the county’s large Amish population, which accounts for about half of residents. While the Amish community does utilize modern health care to some extent, like government services, they’re less likely as a whole to utilize the system.
The Amish explanation is supported by the fact that the next two lowest counties after LaGrange in terms of per capita testing at Adams County at 37.7 per 10,000 and Wells County at 38.5 per 10,000.
Both of those counties south of Allen County are also rural counties with large Amish populations.
Although testing remains low, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 also remains fairly low. LaGrange County had, as of Tuesday, 24 known cases of coronavirus and two deaths.
Of concern, however is that neighboring Elkhart County is much more active with 269 cases and seven deaths. With a large percentage of LaGrange County’s Amish population settled on the west side of the county, possible exposure to cases from across the county line remains a threat.
State officials have said the ability to test will be a key factor in Indiana’s ability to reopen and remain open to business once the stay-at-home order is rolled back.
Health care workers will need to be able to quickly identify and trace back contacts of anyone who contracts COVID-19 and ask people to self-quarantine as a measure to try to prevent wider spread of the virus.
As people can be asymptomatic but still be carrying and spreading the virus, limiting contact of known patients and those they’ve potentially exposed will be a critical next step in ensuring Indiana’s infection rate remains relatively flat and within the capabilities of the health care system to manage.
