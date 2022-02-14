INDIANAPOLIS — Flu rates dropped against as Indiana continues to see “minimal” spread of seasonal influenza as this year continues to be one of the state’s milder seasons.
It’s the second consecutive week flu rates were rated at the lowest level after seeing a spike toward the end of 2021.
In the 18th week of flu monitoring for the week ended Feb. 5, rates of “influenza-like illness” reported by sentinel outpatients providers was 1.15%, down from 1.45 % a week ago.
That report include 481 instances of influenza-like illness reported by those facilities, with about 80% being patients younger than 50.
The rate of influenza-like illness reports at emergency rooms and urgent care centers also fell to 1.16%, down from 1.46% the week prior.
The 2021-22 season is turning out to be on the milder end compared to recent history.
Current flu rates are about as low as the mild 2015-16 year but still running higher than the very-low 2020-21 season. Every other season since 2013-14 had higher flu rates at this time of year.
The 2014-2015 season had about a 2% flu rate at this time of year, the next lowest, with the highest on recent record being 2017-18 when flu rates were running over 7%.
Flu rates do sometimes spike later in the season. For example, the 2015-16 flu season saw low rates throughout winter, but then had a surge in activity in March/April. Flu rates typically do rise a bit when some spring weather starts to arrive, but generally recede by late April and May.
The state recorded no new deaths attributable to flu this weak, with the season total remaining at 18.
Indiana typically sees more than 100 flu deaths per year, ranging between about 70-150 in an average year. In good years, that number can be lower than 10 deaths, as happened last season, but can top 300 deaths caused by flu in particularly bad years.
Flu is most dangerous to the elderly, people who are immuno-compromised, children under 5 years old — especially those 6 months old and younger — and pregnant women.
Specimens tested at the state health department lab this season have so far only detected strains of Influenza A/H3 seasonal virus, with no other types yet identified in the limited testing the state does.
Influenza A/H3 strains — typically H3N2 — are common during the annual flu season. This year’s flu shot was recommended to protect against an H3N2 strain sourced to Cambodia as one of four types included in the yearly quadrivalent shot.
Weekly flu reports can be found online at in.gov/health/erc/infectious-disease-epidemiology/diseases-and-conditions-resource-page/weekly-influenza-reports/.
