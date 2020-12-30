INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly 76,000 Hoosiers have already received their first dose of vaccines against COVID-19, with the state working to distribute hundreds of thousands more doses as quickly as possible.
Doses are still going primarily to front-line health care workers at some limited high-risk long-term care residents, but the general public is still going to have to wait for their turn.
Indiana State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Linsday Weaver, who is heading up Indiana's vaccine plans, reported on Wednesday that close to 76,000 people have already had their first dose of vaccine and more than 100,000 are scheduled to get theirs.
A new vaccine dashboard, showing how many people have received their first dose and completed their two-shot regimen, was expected to go online Wednesday evening and will be available on the state's vaccine information site if people want to view it.
To date, the state has received approximately 250,000 doses thus far of two vaccines.
About half of those vaccines are the Pfizer vaccine, the first to hit the market but requiring to be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, which limits its availability in some areas. The state also has more than 152,000 doses of the second-approved vaccine from Moderna, which is also a two-shot immunization, but can be kept at more standard refrigerated temperatures.
Weaver noted the state received large initial shipments, but additional weekly deliveries have been much smaller. Weaver expected that production and distribution will pick up in the new year, making more available to more people.
“We received a sizable initial shipment of vaccine but our weekly allotments of vaccine will be smaller going forward,” Weaver said.
Right now, the vast majority of doses are going to front-line health care workers who either deal directly with COVID patients, do testing of people who may be infected or include people who come into contact with infectious material.
The state has reserved 40,000 doses to start immunizing long-term care residents — those older Hoosiers have accounted for more than half of the nearly 8,000 deaths since March in the state, so they are a high priority.
While the state is still working through its first group of vaccine recipients, the state is closing in on finalizing who will be eligible in the second group.
“We are moving in a very intentional order of eligibility for vaccines,” Weaver said.
The state's vaccine committee has recently met and reviewed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on who should be up next and Weaver reported the state will have more information about who's up next in the next week or two.
Coming out of Christmas and looking at New Year's this week, Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box noted that some of the excitement and hope have been sapped out of the new year after what everyone has gone through in 2020, but stated there are many hopeful signs ahead for 2021.
Widespread vaccine distribution will help protect Hoosiers and should alleviate the pandemic throughout the early year. But until such a time as most Hoosiers get their vaccines, people need to remain vigilant, Box said.
“Many Hoosiers are going into 2021 without the hope or excitement we look forward to in the new year,” Box said. “There is hope and we are excited to see the things changing and the vaccine to be here and vaccinated in individuals' arms.
“We will have a new story to tell a year from now … until then we need to hang tough,” Box said.
Box pointed out that testing is down in December and not just due to the Christmas holiday, although many testing sites were closed on and around the holiday, so it's “too early to tell” whether the state has turned a corner on COVID-19 or if the state is seeing some reduction in cases just due to a drop in testing.
Hospitalizations and deaths still remain very high, however, so the virus is still exacting a large toll on health care workers and patient lives, Box said.
Box also updated the state about corrections and changes to the state positivity rate, which she first announced last week.
The state had found a coding error in how positivity data was being pulled to the dashboard, but also changing the way in which the state was calculating the seven-day average in order to give a more accurate picture and reduce the impact of small counties that have wide variability in day-to-day testing numbers.
Ultimately those changes resulted in a statewide positivity rate increase of about 2 percentage points. Box displayed a graph showing that although the new calculations have resulted in a higher number overall, the up/down trends of the graph are nearly identical.
Other data including numbers of cases, number of deaths, number of tests and cases per capita were not affected in any way by the corrections being made.
The positivity changes did have a widespread effect on individual counties in the county metrics map. This week, 45 counties were rated red for very high spread of the virus as positivity rates shot up in many counties due to change.
