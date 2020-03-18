ANGOLA — Trine University will continue online-only education for the rest of the spring semester, university President Earl D. Brooks II announced in an email to Trine faculty, staff, students and parents.
“It is now clear from the guidance we have received that the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak will reach beyond the original two-week time frame we identified when we announced our decision to move to a fully online delivery of classes,” Brooks said in the email. “We are making these decisions now to provide students and faculty more clarity for the rest of the school year, and because we are very pleased with the first few days of our online delivery. The hard work of faculty and staff has clearly paid off, and we are more confident than ever that Trine students are receiving the high-quality education they expect and deserve.”
Brooks also announced that all university residence halls will close at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 29. He encouraged students to continue to register for fall courses and to plan for summer courses.
He also urged the entire Trine community to remain connected virtually as students leave for home.
“In the meantime, we will continue to work on plans for a bright future and look forward to the day when we are all back together on campus as a united, and stronger, Trine University family,” he said.
