U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, offered to help however he could in a teleconference Wednesday with approximately 50 first responders from his district.
From the responses he got, his help is needed on a variety of fronts as the district and country continue to combat the effects of the coronavirus.
“We want your feedback … as we overcome this crisis at hand,” Banks said in his opening comments.
Also on hand was Fort Wayne Fire Department Capt. Amy Briggs, who also has served five years as director of the Whitley County Emergency Management Agency. She also chairs the District 3 Health Care Coalition.
Prior to Wednesday’s teleconference, Biggs used her contacts with various first responders to bring a summary of issues to the table at the beginning of the discussion.
Biggs said agencies are continuing to provide front-line services while “striving to maintain a safe environment for our personnel.”
Biggs said in some parts of the district, there is a lack of proper personal protective equipment for those responders who may come in contact with a person who is COVID-19 symptomatic.
She said fire departments she had spoke with had emphasized use of the PPE and were limiting the number of emergency personnel who were entering the home of a person who may have the virus. Departments had also increased the level of routine cleaning being done on equipment.
Police departments, Biggs said, were following guidelines suggested by Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter, including limiting the number of traffic stops for minor violations to reduce the exposure of officers to people who may be sick.
Some sheriff’s departments had extended lengths of shifts to eliminate crossover contamination between officers and equipment.
Biggs reported that local emergency management agencies had done a good job finding additional PPE beyond the normal state and federal stockpiles.
The Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association brought many concerns to Banks.
One representative said he had heard of at least one case in which an employer had told a volunteer firefighter to stop going on runs to prevent him from getting exposed to the coronavirus and bringing that exposure back to his factory. The representative wanted to know what recourse departments might have in such instances. Banks said he would research the issue.
Some volunteer fire departments are struggling, Banks was told, because their main source of fundraising is large gatherings, such as fish fries. The governor’s current order forbids such large-scale gatherings.
Ligonier’s Jerry Sprague, who is the District 6 chairman of the Indiana Volunteer Firefighters Association, participated in Wednesday’s call He said his district encompasses six counties, and in those six counties, approximately $150,000 in lost fundraising has occurred because of the virus.
Some departments rely on these fundraising endeavors for their operating expenses, such as paying their station electric bills and fueling up their fire trucks.
Banks said Phase III of the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress brought $2.4 billion to the state which municipalities and county governments can apply for.
Some fire departments complained that there are so many grants available, it is difficult to determine which ones individual departments may qualify to receive. Banks said his office could help with that process, as well as provide assistance in getting them filled out correctly.
“We are happy to supply letters of support for any grant requests,” Banks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.