ANGOLA — Heart to Heart Hospice is holding a parking lot prayer and worship vigil Thursday at 7 p.m. in the parking lot at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital with Amanda Baugh and the 1721 Band.
Kristen Randol, community education representative with Heart to Heart, Fort Wayne, said the vigil is something that has been on her heart.
“I feel like this will really uplift those working at Cameron around-the-clock and in the community,” she said. “I think they need this.”
Cameron’s Business and Community Outreach Director Jennifer Gibson said Randol has organized the service and prayer vigil for hospital staff.
Randol has done a similar service in the parking lot at Parkview Hospital that she said was well-received.
The gathering has been organized to take place 100% outside.
To abide by social distancing orders, Randol said people are asked to park in every other parking space and to not exit their vehicles.
She said the neighboring bank parking lot and the parking lot at the Regional Cancer Center of Angola are both available for people to use for the evening as well, as long as they’re abiding by the social distancing guidelines.
The band will have speakers set up to be heard throughout the parking lots. They’ll be located in front of the Donate Life flagpole.
“Even the band will be performing six feet apart from each other,” Randol said.
The band will begin setting up in the parking lot at the hospital around 5 p.m., with music and worship to begin around 7 p.m.
Heart to Heart provides hospice services to Cameron and other agencies in the area.
