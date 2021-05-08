INDIANAPOLIS — DeKalb County logged one new COVID-19 death, the first in about a month, while virus activity across the state remained about the same this past week as it had been the week before.
The new death in DeKalb County, the county’s 85th all-time, occurred Friday and was a person in his or her 50s, according to state demographic information.
To date, DeKalb County has had one death among a patient in the 40s, three deaths among people in their 50s, nine deaths among people in their 60s, 23 deaths of patients in their 70s and 49 deaths at the 80-plus age group.
The death was the first in DeKalb County since April 13 and one of the few deaths logged across the four-county region recently. In total, the four counties recorded just three deaths total in April.
No other deaths were recorded in the four-county area the past week. Noble County remains at 83 deaths all time, LaGrange County has recorded 70 total, and Steuben County has had 57 deaths.
Across the state, COVID-19 activity has remained fairly flat over the past week.
Indiana averaged 1,033 cases per day over the past seven days, a slight decrease from 1,088 cases per day the week prior. Positivity among tested people was up slightly at 4%, up from 3.9% the week before.
Hospitalizations were also nearly the same, rising slightly to 917 patients in treatment total across the state after sitting at 908 last Saturday. Daily deaths were similar, averaging about nine per day, the same as a week ago.
Northeast Indiana has been seeing larger increases in new cases along with the rest of northern Indiana along the Michigan border. Michigan has been seeing some of the largest case counts in the U.S. as the state has struggled with spread of the B.1.1.7. U.K. variant of COVID-19, which is more infectious and also slightly more severe than the original strain.
Indiana also has seen vaccine demand drop sharply over the last three weeks. New vaccinations dropped about 50% compared to mid-April, then fell another 20% off that this past week.
In total, 2.11 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated as of Saturday, representing about 39% of all eligible Hoosiers age 16 and older.
Hoosiers can sign up for vaccines at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211 for assistance.
Locally, cases were mixed compared to a week ago. Noble County recorded 66 new cases, Steuben County had 61, DeKalb County logged 58 and LaGrange County had 29.
Noble and DeKalb counties’ totals were up slightly, while Steuben and LaGrange counties’ numbers dropped a bit from a week ago.
