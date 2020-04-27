The state plans to give weekly updates on how COVID-19 is impacting nursing homes, Dr. Daniel Rusyniak said during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily press conference on the pandemic.
Rusyniak, the medical director with the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said this would be coming because this part of the state's population was being hit hard by the coronavirus.
COVID-19 has been tied to 260 or 32% of the state's COVID-19 deaths as of Monday. Of the 15,961 positive cases in Indiana, 1,467 or nearly 10% percent were tied to long-term care facilities.
Of Noble County's seven COVID-19 deaths, at least four have been tied to long-term care facilities.
Rusyniak said the data "illustrates the incredible vulnerability of our elderly community and the congregant nature of long-term care facilities.
The state's COVID-19 teams are working to identify outbreaks as soon as possible. The state is also trying to mitigate outbreaks as soon as they occur.
Later Monday the state was adding to its aggregate data information about long-term care facilities. The data being collected by the state will be rounded up on Fridays and posted to the state's COVID-19 Data Report on the following Mondays.
The deaths and COVID cases have been linked to 85 long-term care facilities across Indiana.
The data will not include information on staff of nursing homes.
"That's because as we began reviewing the date we realized there are some staff that work at multiple facilities and that could result in us counting somebody twice so we want to make sure the data we are reporting will be as accurate as it can be," Rusyniak said.
In order for the state to collect data on nursing homes, the facilities must designate one staff member to be dedicated to collecting information that will be shared with the state.
This information has to be made available to nursing home residents and their legal guardians, even though the state has so far refused to identify specific nursing homes and their data. The new state data will exceed federal requirements, Rusyniak said.
In northeast Indiana, the hardest hit county has been Noble County, which is the only one with known recorded deaths in nursing homes.
Noble County has been stricken by outbreaks in two long-term care facilities — Sacred Heart Home in Avilla and Lutheran Life Villages in Kendallville — which are accounting for much of the county’s new COVID-19 activity.
Meanwhile, during his press briefing, Holcomb said there was much that was going to occur this week in terms of releasing more information on the steps the state is taking to work toward opening up various parts of the economy.
Holcomb said he liked Indiana being a leader in lots of areas, but when it came to opening up in relation to neighboring states, he wanted to err on the side of caution.
"I want to be the surest and the safest," he said.
There would be a variety of announcements as the week progresses, but Holcomb was not about to show his cards in relation to the stay-at-home order that remains in place until Friday.
"That will take us to May 1st when we address our executive order and where do we go from here, this week, statewide," Holcomb said.
As a diversion and a salute to the essential workers on the front line of the COVID-19 battle, the Indiana National Guard is going to provide flyovers on Tuesday and Thursday.
Tuesday's flyover will take place between 11:10-11:15 a.m. over Fort Wayne and Thursday's will be between 10:45 and 11:05 in Indianapolis. The flyovers should be visible from within 3 miles of the flight pattern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.