ANGOLA — The Steuben County Commissioners gave the Steuben County Health Department permission to purchase masks that are comparable to the N-95 respirator mask to have in house.
Alicia van Ee, chief environmental health officer with the health department said the masks are on the allowable list from both OSHA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The health department will be purchasing 12 cases, or around 950-960 masks for $1,920.
The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department, she said, is purchasing another 40 to make it around 1,000 masks in the county, with each costing between $1.60 to $2 per mask, depending on which vendor the supplier receives them from.
“I spoke with the sheriff and they found this vendor,” van Ee said.
Commissioner Lynne Liechty said the sooner the purchase can be made and the masks here, the better.
Van Ee said the masks will give the health department a small stock in-house that can be used or given out where they are needed most.
She also gave a brief update about the current state of the county surrounding the coronavirus.
There have been 20 positive cases, with 11 considered recovered or in recovery.
As of Thursday, 353 tests had been given either at Cameron or in a drive-thru clinic with 21 tests pending results.
“We’re getting positives back faster now,” she said. “This means a smaller contact window.”
So far, there haven’t been many issues with people breaking quarantine once they test positive.
“We’re doing well so far, we’re able to handle it,” van Ee said.
