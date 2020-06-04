All 11 WorkOne Northeast career centers are scheduled to reopen to the public by appointment-only during the week of June 8, Northeast Indiana Works announced.
Customers in Allen County will be able to make appointments by calling the Fort Wayne center at 260-745-3555; customers in DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties can call the Auburn center at 260-925-0124, and customers in Adams, Grant, Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties can call the center in Marion at 765-668-8911.
Hours and days of operation at the centers will be the same as those posted before the pandemic. That information can be found on Northeast Indiana Works’ website at www.neinworks.org/workone/locations-(1).
People must continue to file for unemployment benefits online at www.unemployment.in.gov.
Staff will wear masks and face shields, adhere to social distancing, regularly wash and sanitize their hands, cover their mouths when coughing or sneezing, and avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, according to a news release.
Customers will be asked to wear masks, if they have them, and will be encouraged to adhere to a social distancing protocol and practice hygiene measures once inside a center.
Staff and customers will be encouraged to self-screen. Any staff member or customer who has COVID-19 symptoms — which include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea, though they may not appear until up to 14 days after exposure — or an elevated temperature of 100.4 degrees or greater will be asked not to enter a center.
All 11 centers have undergone a thorough deep cleaning and will continue to be cleaned throughout the course of each day they’re open, according to the news release.
WorkOne Northeast ‘s career centers have been closed to the public since March 24. Northeast Indiana Works administrative staff and WorkOne Northeast staff have continued to work, mostly from home.
Tentative plans call for the centers to begin accepting walk-in customers the week of July 6.
“We have developed what we think is a responsible reopening plan that balances the need for safety and the employment-related needs of individuals and businesses,” Edmond O’Neal, president of Northeast Indiana Works, said in the news release. “Within the necessary constraints of the present situation, we are committed to serving as many people as possible in as timely a fashion as possible.”
